Queensbury Promotions Enters Into Multi-Year Media Rights Agreement With DAZN

If you are a subscriber to DAZN, it will come as good news to you that Queensbury Promotions has entered into a multi-year media rights deal with the subscription channel. As per numerous reports, Frank Warren’s stable of fighters – which includes big-name, current key players at heavyweight, Daniel Dubois, Zhilei Zhang, Fabio Wardley, and hot prospect Moses Itauma – will now fight on DAZN.

The new deal will kick off on April 1st of next year, and now, Queensbury, Matchroom, Golden Boy, and any other of DAZN’s partners are all under one single umbrella, in theory making it likely for bigger, better fights to be made. It remains to be seen what will now happen to TNT, which currently televises Queensbury’s boxing matches here in the UK.

But again, DAZN subscribers should prove to be the real winners here. Hopefully, an increase to the current monthly fee for DAZN will not come soon, but it is possible fans will indeed be asked for more money. But if the biggest and best fights are made, all to be watched in one place, it should prove good value for money.

There was a time when Warren and Hearn were arch enemies, now having worked together numerous times – most notably with the hugely successful ‘5 Vs. 5’ card in Saudi Arabia – the two promoters have come together in a major way, and both men are excited about the new deal.

“This is a brilliant move for our fighters and, most importantly, for the fans,” Warren said. “Their [DAZN] ambition and passion for the sport of boxing aligns perfectly with that of our own and we now look forward to putting on the biggest nights possible together.”

Hopefully, the best fights possible will now be made as a result of the new deal. The days of “rival” boxing promoters bickering with each other and refusing to work together should have come to an end years ago. Maybe now, with this deal, this will indeed prove to be the case. All that really matters is the sport, and fans simply wish to see the best fight the best. In this regard, the new Queensbury/DAZN deal can only be taken as a positive thing.