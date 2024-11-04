Fight Results: Hutcherson and Fuller III Shine in DC on Prospect-Driven Card – Quarles, Wheeler, Photos, More!

Washington, DC — Over the weekend, Super Bantamweights Jaqeem ‘2 Sharp’ Hutcherson (12-1-1, 0 KOs) and Ervin Fuller III (9-0, 5 KOs) made their cases for increased attention, delivering decisive victories over Robin Ellis (6-7, 5 KOs) and Shaileik Paisley (4-6, 3 KOs), respectively, on Davis Boxing Promotions’ Hutcherson vs. Ellis card at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC.

Here are key highlights from the November 2nd card, which was chock-full of aspiring prospects:

Jaqeem Hutcherson UD8 Robin Ellis

In the main event, Hutcherson outclassed Ellis over eight rounds, winning by wide unanimous decision (scores: 79-72 twice, 78-73). After splitting the first two rounds, Hutcherson pulled away from Ellis in the third round and never looked back, landing the cleaner and more effective punches from rounds three through five.

A heavy overhand right by Hutcherson late in the seventh round broke the fight open, dropping Ellis hard.

“I knocked him down in the seventh, and I thought the ref was gonna stop it,” said Hutcherson.

“I wanted to knock him out,” he added. “I know the people wanted me to get him outta there.”

Although Ellis would narrowly beat the count and complete the round, he remained in retreat mode for the rest of the bout rather than going for a fight-altering KO.

“After [the knockdown], he was just holding, running, and surviving the whole time,” Hutcherson said. “But we got the ‘W,’ and that’s all that counts.”

With the win, Hutcherson is confident that 2025 will be his year to make a significant leap in the rankings.

“We’re looking for a big 2025,” said Hutcherson. “We’re gonna step up the competition and knock that door down,” he added.

Ervin Fuller III TKO2 Shaileik Paisley

In the co-feature, Fuller III dominated Paisley, stopping Paisley in the second round. Using a combination of powerful body and head shots, Fuller forced a referee’s stoppage at the 2:20 mark, notching one of the card’s most impressive performances.

Fuller III remains a prospect to keep an eye on moving forward.

Brandon Quarles UD6 Jonathan Ryan Burrs

Veteran Brandon Quarles (26-5-2, 11 KOs) won a hard-fought unanimous decision over journeyman Jonathan Ryan Burrs (6-9-1, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder. After struggling in the early going, Quarles fought through a swollen eye and bloody nose to edge Burrs over the remainder of the fight (scores: 58-56, 59-55 [twice]).

Kacey Wheeler TKO2 Sara Cunningham

In a battle of lightweights making their debut in Women’s boxing, Kacey “Hot Wheels” Wheeler (1-0, 1 KO) of Virginia impressed with a second-round knockout of Sara Cunningham (0-1, 0 KOs). Using her superior height (5’9”) and power, Wheeler overwhelmed Cunningham (who reportedly took the fight on 48 hours’ notice), knocking Cunningham down in the first round and finishing her off with a flurry of heavy leather to force a referee stoppage 50 seconds into the second round.

Wheeler’s talent, power, and charisma could translate into future stardom, and she is now on my short list of Women’s Boxing prospects to track in 2025.

Other Notable Results:

Super Featherweights: Jefrey Yu UD6 Jason Vera

UD6 Super Lightweights: Nicholas Isaac KO2 Jonatan Hernan Godoy

KO2 Lightweights: Tabish Faqiri UD4 Kevin Traynor

