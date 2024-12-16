The Absence of Grisham, Mora, and Mannix from DAZN’s Fury-Usyk 2 Broadcast

DAZN has revealed their broadcast team for Saturday’s PPV event headlined by the Fury vs. Usyk 2 rematch at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Missing Stateside Voices

These three charismatic U.S. broadcasters are missing from DAZN’s broadcast team: Todd Grisham, Sergio Mora, and Chris Mannix. Not having any of these guys working the Fury-Usyk 2 card is going to be hard on the ears, having to listen to the team that DAZN has in place.

The card is largely filled with British fighters, so it’s understandable from DAZN’s standpoint to focus on using UK commentators and a team. Still, not having Mannix, Mora, and Grisham doing the commenting is going to leave an absence.

Hopefully, there’s not a bias towards Fury from all the British commentators who work on Saturday’s event, as that’s a lot of fans who want to turn the sound off.

I often find myself turning down the volume when it’s 100% slanted toward specific fighters, and I could see that happening this Saturday; Fury is being given the red-carpet treatment by the UK commentators.

If Fury is getting the tar beaten out of him by Usyk, it would be nice to hear the DAZN commentators telling it like it is rather than blowing smoke up Tyson’s backside, painting a picture that doesn’t relate to what’s happening inside the ring.

DAZN Team For Fury vs. Usyk 2

Commentators

– Barry Jones

– Darren Barker

– Adam Smith

Hosts

– Ade Aladipo

– Kate Scott

Guest Pundits

– Eddie Hearn

– Andy Lee

Reporter

– Emily Austin

Complete DAZN Card

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Ishmael Davis

Daniel Lapin vs. Dylan Colin

Andrii Novytskyi vs. Edgar Ramirez

Isaac Lowe vs. Lee McGregor

Moses Itauma vs. Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher vs. David Allen