A Perfect Comeback Fight? Anthony Joshua – Dillian Whyte II

As talk, perhaps unrealistic talk, swirls about, regarding Anthony Joshua maybe going into a rematch with Daniel Dubois (it ain’t happening), or instead into a fight with Tyson Fury, whether Fury wins or loses in his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk (this also ain’t happening) – there is another man calling for a return fight with AJ. And this one might just make all the sense in the world.

Joshua, if he’s to ever get back to elite level, needs to prove he still has the stuff, the ability, the overall ability. And, just like that, a fight comes up for the former two-time heavyweight champ that might just tick the boxes (or, if we’re cynical, it would give the illusion of doing so).

Dillian Whyte is the man and the fight, the rematch fight. And again, this one seems like a natural comeback fight for AJ. These two British heavyweights gave us a great slugfest almost a decade ago, and we have seen both men go on to have totally different careers since then.

But now, with Joshua needing to prove he still has the guts or, shall we say, the intestinal fortitude, to say nothing of the ability to take a good shot to the chin, the ability to overcome, Whyte seems to be the obvious guy with the answers. Or the ability to ask Joshua for answers. Whyte’s career is not in terrific shape right now, and he also needs to prove he is still a major force or anything close.

And, well, just like that, this fight, this rematch, is arguably the perfect, most natural fight to make in the careers of both men. AJ and Whyte were, of course, all set to rumble again a while ago, only for Whyte to reportedly flunk a drugs test. Now, with both heavyweights needing a way back and perhaps needing each other as far as being able to obtain a notable win, this is a rematch that seems a more than good one to make.

Who has more left out of these two? Who has more punch resistance? Who, if either man, will be able to get a win and then rampage again at elite level?

Joshua Vs. Whyte II: a great fight to make and an obvious one to make? Agree or disagree?

Don’t be surprised if this fight is made.