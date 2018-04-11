Promoter Frank Warren summons “all media” to attend surprise presser in London tomorrow; almost certain to be for Tyson Fury’s long awaited comeback

Tyson Fury has kept us waiting long enough. Top British promoter Frank Warren, who is widely believed to have signed the former, unbeaten lineal heavyweight champ to a multi-fight deal, has summoned “all media” to attend a surprise press conference in London tomorrow.





Though nothing has been officially confirmed, absolutely everyone feels strongly that the presser will be to announce Fury’s upcoming plans: his return fight, date and opponent. Fury, having got back in shape, losing a substantial amount of the weight he piled on during his battle with depression and his enforced exile, appears ready to fight again and tomorrow – unless we are all wrong, and Warren is in fact set to announce something else entirely – we will find out just who and when Fury, 25-0 will fight next.

It is understood that Warren has advised Fury to take a tune-up bout first, maybe in June in Manchester, so don’t be expecting Fury to tell us all tomorrow he will be facing a top-ten guy in his return. There are whispers (some might say deafening ones) that Fury will then fight Shannon Briggs in his second comeback fight, in the autumn of this year.

The big one Fury wants is of course that all-British clash with Anthony Joshua, and all being well, this massive fight could take place next year some time. Sure to be a stadium fight if it happens, Joshua Vs. Fury would very possibly shatter all previous boxing attendance records in the UK. First things first though, and speculation is rife over who Fury will announce as comeback foe mark-one.

Maybe a tough, durable European level fighter will be named; a man who can be expected to take Fury a few rounds as “The Gypsy King” looks to shed some of the considerable rust he has picked up since his last fight – the big world title win over Wladimir Klitshko in November of 2015 in Germany.





Expect a big media turnout tomorrow afternoon in the heart of London.