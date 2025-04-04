Prime Video Official Weights: Tszyu vs. Spencer

Tim Tszyu weighed in a drained-looking 154 lbs, while his opponent, Joey Spencer scaled in at 153.75 lbs for their 10-round main event this Saturday, April 5th, in Newcastle, Australia. The event begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Prime Video.

Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) put up his traditional fighting pose during the face-off with Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs), trying his best to intimidate the American fighter. Spencer, 24, put up his guard to show Tim that he was ready to throw down if he got froggish.

After the weigh-in, Spencer revealed that he knew Tszyu was going to use his fighting pose, so he did the same thing to send a message to him.

Weigh-in Results

– Tim Tszyu 154 vs. Joey Spencer 153.75

This is a must-win fight for the former WBO junior middleweight champion Tszyu. He’s coming off a third-round knockout loss to IBF 154-lb champion Bakhram Murtazaliev and lost to Sebastian Fundora before that last March. Losing to Spencer on Saturday would be Tim’s third consecutive defeat and a signal that he needs to think about retirement.

“I’m all for knockouts, but hopefully, we’ll see the best Tim Tszyu tomorrow,” said Tim Tszyu to the media. “I only found out about this a week ago. ’10, really?'” said Tszyu about his fight with Spencer being a 10-rounder. “I prepped like it’s a 12-round fight, so whatever.”

It would be smart for Tszyu not to try for a knockout against Spencer because that would put him in the line of fire, and we don’t know if he can take a good shot without going down. Bakhram beat the stuffing out of Tim last October in his four-knockdown, third-round knockout victory in Orlando, Florida.

“It was the best cut of my life. Something about the weight. It came off with a lot less stress than it normally does. We had a great camp,” said Joey Spencer. “My body is in a really good place. I feel like I just cut off. The biggest struggle for me throughout my career is staying healthy the week of my fight.

“I knew he was going to do that. So, I took a fighting stance, too,” said Joey when asked about his thoughts on Tim putting up a fighting stance during their face-off today. “He’s not going to make me flinch or anything before the fight or get too close to me. So, yeah, that’s what we did. I don’t make nothing of it. It’s his tradition. “It was always all over the place. We’d see a 12-round announcement and then see a 10-round announcement. So, we just prepared for 12. We’ve prepared for 12 during the whole camp,” said Spencer when asked about his thoughts on his fight with Tszyu being 10 rounds.

