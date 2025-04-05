“I Beat Him Four Times, It Was Easy”: Andy Cruz Aggressively Pursues Keyshawn Davis and Abdullah Mason

2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz is pushing hard to Keyshawn Davis and Abdullah Mason to fight him. #1 WBC-ranked lightweight contender Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) has adopted a villain-like persona, no longer staying quiet and waiting for the big fights to fall from the sky. Cruz says Keyshawn is “scared” of him, and it does seem that way.

The Cuban Cruz owns a 4-0 record over Keyshawn Davis from the amateurs, and he’s daring him to try and avenge one of his losses by facing him. Thus far, Davis, 26, has not bit, and it’s questionable if he ever will.

Cruz’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, hasn’t shown interest in matching him against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson despite him promoting both fighters. Hearn isn’t going to make that fight because there’s a high chance that Cruz will beat him, and Hearn would be stuck with him after the defeat.

Abdulla Mason (17-0, 15 KOs) is being matched carefully by his Top Rank promoters, and they won’t want to allow Mason to take that fight. Mason is still too flawed to be put in with Cruz because he’d get beaten.

Cruz is likely going to need to move up to light welterweight to get better fights because he stays where he is now at lightweight, he’ll be avoided until old age. Moving up to 140 will give Andy these type of fighters.

“Tell Keyshawn Davis, instead of wanting revenge, to come and get it. I beat that p*** 4 times, and it was easy 😂🤷🏾‍♂️👊🏿,” said Andy Cruz on X. “He a different fighter now, though 😂 He’s scared of me. He pro talker he knows he don’t want to see me 🤷🏾‍♂️ No one wants to fight I’m ready 🕺🏾🙏🏾.”