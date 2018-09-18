Press Tour For Wilder vs Fury Fight To Begin In London On Monday

Things are finally set to get moving in a major way with regards to the big WBC heavyweight title fight between defending champ Deontay Wilder and challenger and lineal champion Tyson Fury. Promoter Frank Warren has announced on iFLTV how the official press tour will begin next Monday in London. The exact date and venue are yet to be confirmed but Warren has said that the West Coast of the US “was the favourite at the moment.”





“I said it’s definitely going to happen and it’s going to happen,” Warren stated. “We’ve got a press conference next Monday, Wilder will be in town, and that will be the start of the tour. We do London, then got to New York, then on to Los Angeles. It’s been about deciding what venue it will go to – it’s not an issue because it’s a nice problem, it’s who is going to put up the most money.”

Las Vegas seemed to be the frontrunner to play host to the fight, but Warren has explained why this is now unlikely to be the case:

“You get the usual things with judges, depending on where it is going to take place,” Warren said. “If you go to Las Vegas they want to appoint all the officials – we don’t particularly want that. We want the officials agreed between the two parties, and they should be as neutral as possible. That is one of the things we have been working on.”

So who knows, maybe the fight will go ahead in Los Angeles, not Vegas? But wherever this one takes place fans will certainly attend in big numbers and make the fight a smash hit. Arguably the most interesting and intriguing world heavyweight title fight in at least a couple of years, if not more, Wilder Vs. Fury is a classic case of Boxer Vs. Puncher. Which wins? It seems we WILL get our answer before the end of this year.





Both unbeaten big men are predicting, even promising, a KO win. But might we instead see a long and engaging distance fight? Either way, someone’s “O” has got to go!