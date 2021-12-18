Parker – Chisora 2 – LIVE action results from Manchester

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora meet tonight in a 12 round fight in a rematch on DAZN at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. The start time of the event is at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Earlier this year, Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) squeaked out an unpopular 12 round split decision over Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) at the same venue in Manchester

Earlier this year, Parker fought timidly, treating Chisora like a top-rung heavyweight rather than a borderline journeyman in their clash last May.

Joseph MUST dominate Chisora

Parker gave Chisora TOO much respect, and he should run him down like an 18-wheeler the way that the quality heavyweights would have done if they’d been in there with him.

Rather than moving on, the 29-year-old Parker felt it was important that he give Chisora, 37, a rematch so that he could clear up the controversy. Indeed, Parker had no choice but to fight Chisora again.

It’s clear that if the New Zealander Parker is incapable of beating a fringe-level heavyweight like Chisora, he has no business trying to fight for a world title because he won’t make it that far.

For Parker to get a shot at taking on IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk or WBC champion Tyson Fury, he’s got to breeze through Chisora tonight and then beat one of the highly ranked contenders in a title eliminator.

Full Parker vs. Chisora card:

Carlos Gongora vs. Lerrone Richards – 12 rounds

Jack Cullen vs. Kevin Lele Sadjo – 12 rds

Zelfa Barrett vs. Bruno Tarimo – 12 rds

Alen Babic vs. David Spilmont – 8 rds

Sandy Ryan vs. Maria Soledad Capriolo – 6 rds

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Vaida Masiokaite – 6 rds

Jordan Thompson vs. Piotr Budziszewski – 6 rds

David Nyika vs. Anthony Carpin – 4 rds

Hearn says Parker should start fast

“That’s interesting, but I’m not sure if he has the natural ability to switch it up,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to Behind The Gloves in reacting to Joseph Parker hinting that he might fight out of the southpaw stance against Chisora.

“I wouldn’t [fight southpaw] if I was Joseph Parker. I would actually come out fast and explosive, which is what he might do,” said Hearn about Parker.

“Chisora likes to start fast, but Chisora can be hurt. With Chisora, sometimes he gets wobbled in a fight early. When he boxed Dillian Whyte in the rematch, he took a huge right hand, and he was all over the place at the end of the first round.

“Then it’s like he [Chisora] improves and gets stronger as the fight goes on. In the eighth, ninth, and tenth, he’s taking shots, and you’re thinking, ‘How is he taking them?’

“So, I would try and stun him early because this fight could be over early if they both decide to go for it,” Hearn said of the Parker – Chisora 2 rematch.

Why Parker MUST win and look good

“Joseph Parker wants to fight for the world heavyweight title. He wants to become a two-time heavyweight world champion. Chisora is a prizefighter who fights for money and thrill.

“So if Chisora loses this fight, he can fight [Deontay] Wilder, [Andy] Ruiz, [Luis] Ortiz, [Filip] Hrgovic or [Zhilei] Zhang.

“I mean, he will always be a guy that people want to watch in heavyweight fights, but he has had a number of defeats. So to continue to box at that heavyweight level, Chisora must win.

“The focus is different for Parker. He actually wants to fight for the world heavyweight title. I’m sure Delboy would like to as well. I don’t think Delboy is going, ‘If I win, I might get a shot at the world heavyweight title.’

“He just loves it. He loves to fight and loves to entertain, and he does all those things every time he steps foot inside those ropes,” said Hearn about the 37-year-old Chisora.

“Should I rugby tackle Joseph Parker? I feel like strangling him,” said Chisora to Behind The Gloves. “I won’t do that. The problem is, where is he going to go?” said Chisora when reminded that he suggested that if he were Parker, he would have moved on rather than take a rematch.

“He needs to fight me; he can’t sell. If Joseph Parker announces a fight in London, people won’t buy and watch it. People won’t go,” said Chisora in stating the obvious.

Chisora said Joseph lacks heart

“The last time he announced a fight with Hughie Fury, people didn’t care. People didn’t go; it was on YouTube. Even if it goes to America, it won’t sell. So this was the fight for him to take right now,” said Chisora of Parker.

“He must have gone and seen Jesus Christ himself to get a new heart because he doesn’t have a heart,” said Chisora about Parker lacking courage. “He fights, but he doesn’t have a heart.

“He hasn’t got it. He’s here, but it doesn’t mean he has the heart to come and do what he wants to do. I can walk anywhere in the world, and they’ll show me love, because they know I’m a warrior.

“He [Parker] dreams about being a warrior,” said Chisora. “There are more tougher guys than him in his own rugby team, but I know how I fight. I’ve fought like that way from day one.

“He fights the way he fights because that’s how he fights, but when he tells people that he’s going to change the way he fights, it’s a lie. Do you know how many people said they were going to knock somebody out?

“He can say whatever he wants to, but it doesn’t bother me,” said Chisora in reacting to Parker saying he’s going to knock him out. “A win for me means me going home and fighting that turkey on Christmas eve. That’s it,” said Chisora.

“Both trainers know that,” Chisora said about the fight with Parker not going the distance tonight. “It’s going to be a war.

“I’m cool with him, but back in the days, he didn’t play fair, that’s it,” said Chisora about Tyson Fury. “But he’s a good athlete,” said Chisora.