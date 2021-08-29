Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley – Live action updates

Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) has a real test on his hands tonight against the highly experienced former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in the headliner on Showtime pay-per-view in Cleveland.

The YouTube social media influencer Paul and Woodley will be leading the way in a packed card at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

The question of many boxing fans is, does Woodley have enough boxing skills to defeat Jake?

Although Woodley is the more experienced fighter in combat sports with his many years in the UFC, Jake has a year and a half headstart in training in boxing.

How to watch Paul vs. Woodley?

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley card will start at 8:00 p.m. ET. The locations at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH.

Paul vs. Woodley will be shown on Showtime PPV

Jake knows what it’s like to fight inside the squared circle, and he’s not a lot of sparring in the last 18 months that would seemingly give him the edge over the 40-year-old Woodley.

There’s no denying that Jake loves boxing and seems to live and breathe it 24 hours a day. That in itself gives him an edge against Woodley. Moreover, Jake is the taller, younger, and stronger puncher of the two.

We don’t know whether Jake has the boxing skills to be a world-class boxer who could compete with real fighters. I mean, we’ve heard Jake call out different fighters, but he’s not being taken seriously because he’s still facing scrubs.

That’s not a knock on Woodley, but he’s not a boxer, and he hasn’t won a fight in three years since 2018 in the octagon. Woodley isn’t a world-class fighter either, which is why tonight’s fight is difficult to predict.

Obviously, you’ve got to lean in the direction of the younger, more active guy in Jake Paul, but you can’t rule out a win for Woodley tonight because Jake’s experience in boxing has come against garbage opposition.

The only fighter of the three that gave Jake something to briefly think about his short one-year pro career was Nate Robinson last November.

Robinson had superior hand speed, and he landed a few shots when he attacked Jake right off the bat with a bum rush.

That might be one way for Woodley to succeed in this fight because he’s probably not going to do well if he takes his time and lets Jake slowly set him up for big killer left hooks and right hands.

Woodley has been vetted by Jake Paul’s management to be viewed as a sure-thing win for him. Hence, that’s the sole reason Woodley was hand-picked for him.

Of course, we have zero experience against fighters with a pulse; it’s still possible for Jake to lose this fight. But overall, Team Jake has scouted Woodley well, and they don’t view him as a threat.

Think about it. Jake is making too much money for these mismatches that he’s selling to the public on PPV, and he’s not going to blow his future earning potential by picking someone that could maybe beat him.

In some respects, Jake is similar to Floyd Mayweather Jr. because he carefully chooses his opponents with the help of his management to face guys that have only a small chance of beating him.

Technically, Jake fought a live body in his last fight in destroying former MMA star Ben Askren in one round last April in a boxing match.

However, Askren was always known for having poor sticking skills, and he wasn’t a young 36 for that fight. He was coming off of surgery, and he’d looked like he’d done only minimal training to take the weight off.

Team Jake picked Askren well, choosing a fighter that was old and whose body wasn’t physically capable of leading him to a victory.