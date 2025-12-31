Paddy Donovan Withdraws From IBF Eliminator vs Liam Paro


Eddy Pronishev - 12/31/2025 - Comments
Paddy Donovan has withdrawn from his scheduled January 16, 2026, IBF welterweight title eliminator against Australia’s Liam Paro after falling ill in the days leading up to the bout.

The withdrawal was confirmed late on Tuesday by Paro’s promoters, No Limit Boxing, who announced the news on social media. The Brisbane fight had been positioned as a key eliminator in the IBF welterweight picture and was one of the higher profile bouts on the early 2026 Australian calendar.



According to the statement, Paddy Donovan was forced out due to flu like symptoms, with no immediate indication given on whether the contest will be rescheduled or replaced. No further medical details were released.

The setback stalls momentum for Donovan, who entered the fight ranked number three by the IBF despite coming off consecutive losses to Lewis Crocker. Those defeats had pushed Donovan to the edge of the title scene, but the eliminator offered a clear route back into contention and a potential third meeting with Crocker under different circumstances.

For Paro, the withdrawal brings the bout to a halt at a late stage of preparation. No announcement has been made regarding a replacement opponent or a revised date, and promoters have not indicated whether the eliminator will be rescheduled.


