According to the statement, Paddy Donovan was forced out due to flu like symptoms, with no immediate indication given on whether the contest will be rescheduled or replaced. No further medical details were released.



The setback stalls momentum for Donovan, who entered the fight ranked number three by the IBF despite coming off consecutive losses to Lewis Crocker. Those defeats had pushed Donovan to the edge of the title scene, but the eliminator offered a clear route back into contention and a potential third meeting with Crocker under different circumstances.



For Paro, the withdrawal brings the bout to a halt at a late stage of preparation. No announcement has been made regarding a replacement opponent or a revised date, and promoters have not indicated whether the eliminator will be rescheduled.