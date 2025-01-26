Pacheco beats Nelson & Cruz Schools Salcido – Boxing Results

Diego Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) triumphed over Steven Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs), winning a competitive 12-round unanimous decision in the main event in super middleweight action, while lightweight contender Andy Cruz (5-0, 2 KOs) put in the performance of the night, beating Omar Salcido (20-2, 14 KOs) by a 10-round unanimous decision in the co-main on Saturday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas.

Nelson fought with a cut over his left eye from the fourth round but still did an admirable job of applying constant pressure against the younger, more powerful Pacheco. Rounds five through ten were one-sided in favor of Pacheco, as Nelson looked old and weak and wasn’t attacking the way he needed. The referee took a close look at Nelson after the ninth round because he’d taken some big shots in the round.

In the 11th and 12th rounds, Nelson went after Pacheco, hitting him hard with shots and forcing him to hold. It was impressive to see Nelson show some fire for once, as he had looked mentally defeated going into the 11th.

This could have been an easy fight for Pacheco if he had thrown more punches, but he was too passive. He allowed Nelson to hang around and come on in the last two rounds, landing many hard shots that added some drama to the contest.

The scores were 117-111, 117-111, and 117-111.

It was not the impressive performance Pacheco needed to show that he’s the next guy to take over the super middleweight division once Canelo Alvarez retires. The way Pacheco looked tonight, he’d lose to several top contenders.

Andy Cruz Dominates Omar Salcido

In the chief support fight, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz schooled Omar Salcido, outboxing him and limiting his connect percentage to a lowly 13%. Cruz won easily by a 10-round unanimous decision. The scores were 99-91, 98-92, and 98-92, At best, Salcido won one round in the fight, the fifth.

In the 10th, Cruz hurt Salido with a right hand in the last 15 seconds and unloaded him with a barrage of punches that forced him to hold to keep from getting knocked out. That wasn’t the ideal way for Salido to end the fight, but he didn’t get knocked out, and he had no chance of winning. He’d been soaking up oneway punishment the entire contest.