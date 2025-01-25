Boxing Tonight: Pacheco vs. Nelson and Cruz vs. Salcido – Live Results

Super middleweight Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson in tonight’s 12-round headliner live on DAZN, with lightweight Andy Cruz vs. Omar Salcido in the 10-round chief support from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The action starts at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on DAZN.

Unbeaten, highly ranked #1 WBO, #3 WBC, and #6 IBF Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) takes on #13 WBO Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth trash-talking between Pacheco and Nelson during the build-up to tonight’s fight.

You can tell from Nelson’s side that he and his team are desperate to win. He’s not young at 36, and he may not get another opportunity if he loses to the 23-year-old Pacheco. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn believes Pacheco is the heir apparent to take over the 168-lb division once Canelo Alvarez retires.

DAZN at 8 pm ET

Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson: Headliner

Andy Cruz vs. Omar Salcido: Co-feature

Ernesto Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza

Prelims On YouTube at 6:00 p.m. ET

Nishant Dev vs. Alton Wiggins

Harley Mederos vs. Arturo De Isla

Zaquin Moses vs. Mario Garcia