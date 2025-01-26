Berlanga Calls Out Pacheco

Edgar Berlanga called out Diego Pacheco on X following his less-than-stellar 12-round unanimous decision win over Steven Nelson on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs) is coming off a one-sided 12 round unanimous decision loss to unified super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez on September 14th. Edgar got a reported $10 million payday against the Mexican star and was competitive despite losing.

Pacheco (23-0, 18 KOs) was forced to go the distance against the 36-year-old light-hitting fringe contender Nelson (20-1, 16 KOs). Diego seemed to wilt in the 11th and 12th rounds from the pressure that Nelson was putting on him. He still got the win by the scores 117-111, 117-111 and 117-111.

Post-fight Challenge

Berlanga says he wanted to give Pacheco a “payday.” Promoter Eddie Hearn and Pacheco are both on board with fighting Berlanga next if he’s serious.

“For me, it’s the first time I’ve heard Edgar talk about the fight, and it’s music to our ears,” said Promoter Eddie Hearn, reacting to Edgar Berlanga saying on X tonight that he wants to give Pacheco a “big payday” and an “a** whooping.” “It’s a brilliant fight, a very tough fight, a dangerous fight for both men,” Hearn continued about Berlanga wanting to fight Pacheco. “Two great fighters. It would be Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. Now it shows how Diego’s star and profile are rising because a lot of people say, ‘Who is Diego Pacheco? Why would we fight Diego Pacheco?’ “Now, people are calling him out, and Edgar Berlanga is one of the biggest names in the division. He’s calling him out. It’s a really, really good fight, and I know you like that fight, too,” said Hearn to Pacheco.

“Oh yeah, definitely. That’s a fight I’ve been open to making for a long time now,” said Pacheco about Berlanga. “My coach told me, ‘If you don’t get the knockout, all these guys are going to want to fight you. They’re going to be open to fighting you if you don’t get the knockout.

“It’s funny he said that because now it’s happening. Edgar Berlanga, if you’re hearing this, we can run it next. Let’s get it,” said Pacheco.