Prime Video PPV Weights: Pacquiao-Barrios and Fundora-Tszyu – For Saturday

The old warrior Manny Pacquiao weighed in at 146.8 lbs, while WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios came in at 146.2 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in for their main event fight this Saturday night in Las Vegas. Pacquiao, 46, is coming back after four years out of the game to fight for a world title. Saturday’s event will be shown on PBC on Prime Video PPV for $79.99.

Weigh-in Results

Manny Pacquiao: 146.8 vs. Mario Barrios: 146.2

Sebastián Fundora 152.6 vs. Tim Tszyu 153.2

Omar Salcido 139.4 vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz 138.8

Barrios: “It’s My Time Now”

Mario Barrios: “I treat it like all my other fights. It’s just another title defense. Manny has accomplished so much, but it’s my time now,” said WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to Premier Boxing Champions. “This is huge for me and my career. I’m excited to step in there tomorrow.”

The WBC champion Barrios has the youth to send Pacquiao back into retirement with a knockout if he chooses to go to war with the aging fighter. He may have to. If this fight goes to the scorecards, Manny will likely be gifted a decision. There’s too much money on the line for a fight between Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. happening next for Barrios to be given a decision win.

Manny Pacquiao: “I’m so happy to be back. Boxing is my passion. I miss boxing. Those four years that I was retired it was good for my body because I was able to give my body a rest. I’ve been in boxing for so many decades since I was 12. I was good for my body to rest for four years. Now, I’m back. I’m really hungry to win again and give the fans a good fight.

“I know the fans are waiting for a good fight. I know Barrios is working hard, but that’s our job to entertain the crowd and give you a good fight.”

Pacquiao’s Risky Comeback Fight

This comeback for Pacquiao could go badly for him, as he’s been out of the ring for too long after his defeat against Yordenis Ugas in 2021. Manny looked old and washed up in that fight. Now, four years later, coming back against the world champion Barrios without any tune-ups, it doesn’t look good for Pacquiao.

He’s using his popularity to cut corners to fight for a world title without earning the fight. Taking this shortcut is foolish, but I don’t think Manny cares. He’s not patient enough to earn the title shot by going through the top contenders. Besides, the $12.6 million payday Pacquiao is reportedly getting for this fight makes it worthwhile for him to skip the line.