Oscar De La Hoya wants Anderson Silva next for second comeback fight

Oscar De La Hoya says for the second fight of his comeback; he wants to take on former UFC champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match after he battles Vitor Belford on September 11th on Triller PPV.

Both of those are winnable fights for De La Hoya, who’s looked good in the recent video clips he’s posted of his workouts. Oscar still has an excellent jab, hand speed, and his power looks good.

De La Hoya’s boxing knowledge will likely be too much for Silva and Belford to handle. Those guys have rudimentary skills compared to Oscar.

De La Hoya wants Mayweather

The end game De La Hoya, 48, is a mega-fight between him and Floyd Mayweather Jr after he wins his two comeback matches against Belford and the 46-year-old ‘Spider’ Silva.

The former five-division world champion De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) told @Pugboxing that “I beat him the first time, let’s put it that way. So that’s his motivation.”

Mayweather has no interest in fighting De La Hoya again, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. In an interview with Jake Asman this week, he said that Mayweather would NOT fight De La Hoya again.

But Mayweather could change his mind if De La Hoya gets a lot of buzz – and pay-per-view buys – from his fights against Anderson Silva and Vitor Belford.

If Mayweather sees De La Hoya as an easy mark like the YouTuber Logan Paul and UFC fighter Conor McGregor that he beat for big paydays, he’ll like quickly agree to the fight. Mayweather likes easy money, and De La Hoya, if he’s depleted, it could be ideal for him to make another bank heist.

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) beat De La Hoya towards the end of his career by a 12 round split decision in May 2007 in a fight that broke the existing pay-per-view records with 2.4 million buys.

Not long after that, De La Hoya retired after fighting two more times against Steve Forbes and

It’s bothered De La Hoya all these years that he lost to Mayweather, so he’d like to change all that by fighting him again.

The southpaw Silva defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr by an eight round split decision last Saturday night at the Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara, Mexico.

It wasn’t an impressive performance by Silva, who showed very little power and looks very slow. He looked old, but it was enough to beat what’s left of the 35-year-old Chavez Jr.

The judges were more impressed with Silva’s ring generalship than the harder shots that Chavez Jr landed throughout the fight. Silva used a lot of movement to avoid Chavez Jr and pick his spots to attack.