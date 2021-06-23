De La Hoya shouldn’t fight Mayweather again says Sergio Mora

Sergio ‘The Latin Snake’ Mora says he doesn’t like the idea of boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya coming out of retirement to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr in a revenge match.

De La Hoya sees a second fight between him and Mayweather as the ultimate comeback fight. It’s a match that would certainly bring in a lot of money for both fighters if it gets made.

However, Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe threw cold water on that idea this week, saying that Mayweather will absolutely not entertain the idea of fighting De La Hoya.

Ellerbe believes De La Hoya’s true intentions for throwing Mayweather’s name out there as a potential future opponent is so that he can help him achieve his goals for his fights.

If that’s true, De La Hoya would be name-dropping Mayweather’s name to get fans excited about paying to see him fight MMA guys on Triller, who he recently signed with.

Mora believes that the 48-year-old De La Hoya (39-6, 30 KOs) is too old, and he’s not lived the clean life that the 44-year-old Mayweather Jr has since he hung up the gloves in 2008.

De La Hoya wants to avenge his 12 round loss to Mayweather from 2007, and he intends on calling him out after two more fights.

Oscar is returning to the ring on September 11th in an eight-round exhibition fight on Triller pay-per-view against former MMA champion Vitor Belford.

Former light middleweight champion Mora, who works as a commentator for DAZN, has problems with De La Hoya fighting former MMA guys or wrestlers, but he does not like the idea of him taking on Mayweather.

“It’s not interesting,” said Sergio Mora to the DAZN Boxing Show about the rematch De La Hoya is gunning for against 44-year-old Mayweather.

“We know Mayweather lives like a Greek god,” Mora continued. He doesn’t drink; he doesn’t imbibe; he doesn’t do all the things that are bad for your health.

“Oscar De La Hoya, on the other hand, we know he likes to have a good time. At almost 50 years old, no, you don’t want to go in with a guy who already beat you and lives a Roman lifestyle.

“Their first match Floyd Mayweather won to become a superstar was 14 years ago,” he said.

“That was in 2007. They’re in different pieces in their life; they live different lifestyles,” said Mora.

It’s probably true that De La Hoya has been enjoying himself during his long retirement, but who wouldn’t? With the fortune that De La Hoya has, it would be hard not to live the life of a millionaire with mansions, expensive cars, and surrounding yourself with beautiful people.

De la Hoya has a decent chance of beating Mayweather, who looked terrible in his recent exhibition against YouTuber Logan Paul.

It doesn’t matter that Mayweather has been living a clean life; he looks older than 44 years, much older. He looks even older than the 48-year-old De La Hoya. At this point, a fight between them would be a toss-up.