De La Hoya: “Canelo is like Mayorga”

Oscar De La Hoya says he sees Canelo Alvarez as just another Ricardo Mayorga type of fighter with a lot of power, but that doesn’t win fights.

De La Hoya is planning on coming back at age 48 on September 11th n an eight-round boxing exhibition match against former MMA champion Victor Belford on Triller PPV. Belford, for the fans that don’t know, is 44-years-old and he’s never boxed before.

Earlier today, it was revealed that De La Hoya says he wanted to fight former UFC champion Anderson Silva in his next fight after Belford. Silva is 46-years-old.

I think you get the picture of what De La Hoya’s comeback is all about. He wants to call out 44-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr after he beats Silva and Belford. There’s a lot of money to be made by De La Hoya, even if Mayweather chooses not to indulge him.

It’s hard to see where De La Hoya is coming from in saying Canelo is another Mayorga because his fighting style is so different

De La Hoya feels that the top fighters who hold titles can’t stand up to the older guys coming out of retirement.

Oscar believes that the older guys were better than the current elite fighters during their respective careers and still capable of beating them now.

Interestingly, De La Hoya doesn’t state which older fighters he feels could beat the champions.

He mentioned Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera, but surely those two would be massacred by the champions in their weight divisions if they could even return those classes.

De La Hoya says older fighters can beat the younger guys

“You know what’s happening? Legends and fighters like myself that are retired, the level of competition except for a few, is not as high as ours was,” said Oscar De La Hoya on Wednesday.

“We fought really hard. So fighters like [Marco Antonio] Barrera and myself, Erik Morales, we get in shape and fight 10 rounds, we can beat anybody.

The way we fought back then, it’s like a no-brainer. I can do it. I can do it against that champion right there; it’s easy.

I have a saying, America is getting soft, and that’s why I feel like we can do this easily with our eyes closed; it’s a no-brainer.

“I think that’s what’s happening. All these legends are coming back, saying, ‘I can take this guy,'” said De La Hoya.

It sounds like De La Hoya is out in outer space with his fanciful talk of the old legends beating the younger fighters. De La Hoya looks like a person in their 50s, and you worry could happen to him if he gets walloped.

At De La Hoya’s age, it’s a question mark whether he’ll make it through training camp without tearing something or breaking a bone. If De La Hoya’s smart, he won’t do any sparring and focus on his cardio and taking weight off. He still looks too heavy right now.

Canelo is similar to Mayorga says, Oscar

“I think Canelo is like [Ricardo] Mayorga, strong like an ox,” said De La Hoya. “Strong doesn’t win fights, and Floyd Mayeather Jr said that from experience.

“Punching power does not win fights, not at all. Yeah, absolutely.

“Punching power is not going to win fights,” De La Hoya said when told he picked Vitor Belford because of his belief that power doesn’t matter.

“Every fighter progresses and learns a few tricks here and there,” De La Hoya said when asked if Canelo has improved since he left Golden Boy Promotions.

“I think he has more punching power; he’s stronger. But again, power doesn’t win fights when you’re in there with an elite fighter like a Floyd, like myself, somebody that can see the punches coming,” said De La Hoya.

Canelo is nothing like Ricardo Mayorga in any way. Mayorga didn’t have the same kind of power or boxing skills that Canelo has. It’s a crazy comparison by Osar.