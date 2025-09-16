Oscar Collazo Set To Impress Again This Weekend; The Unified 105 Pound Champ Wants P-4-P Dominance

After what was a pretty hectic boxing weekend – Crawford-Canelo, Inoue-Akhmadaliev, Lewis-Crocker II – this coming weekend will not be anything like as action-packed. That said, lovers of the lower-weight stars, the tiny giants, will be sure to tune in on Saturday night.

The Next Pound-for-Pound Star

Oscar Collazo, a superb fighter, indeed a pound-for-pound star in some charts, will be looking to score his latest KO win, this as he defends his WBA, WBO, and Ring Magazine strawweight titles against Jayson Vayson at Fantasy Springs in Indio.

Puerto Rican southpaw Collazo, 12-0(9) will be looking to notch up his sixth title defence. Vayson of the Philippines, 14-1-1(8) has never been stopped, but he is considered a big underdog here. Indeed, this one looks like it’s the Oscar Collazo show. And what a showcase of skill, power, bad intentions, and real desire to become the best fighter in the world Collazo has been showing us lately.

Collazo, the fastest boxer from Puerto Rico to win a world title, has dazzled us with some statement-like stoppage wins. Since stopping Melvin Jerusalem to win the WBO belt back in May of 2023, Collazo has scored four KO’s as he has retained the WBO belt whilst also picking up the WBA and Ring Magazine titles.

Collazo was nothing short of perfection personified in his November 2024 unification win over Knockout CP Freshmart, with Collazo getting the seventh-round TKO win. Since then, the 28-year-old has called for both full unification and, with it, a chance at rising to the top of the pound-for-pound charts. A win over Vayson might not add too much to Collazo’s growing credentials, expected as he is to do a number on his latest challenger. But Collazo, the way he’s going, could well be a real superstar before too long.

Collazo’s Statement Wins

For sure, Collazo and his fight on Saturday is the most attractive bout to tune in for this weekend.

Collazo has shown real power along with skill during his five-and-a-half-year pro career. Look for “El Pupilo” to showcase both on Saturday.