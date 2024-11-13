Oliver McCall To Fight Next Week, At Age 59!

If the thought of Mike Tyson fighting again this week, this at the age of 58, is not nostalgic enough for you, then get this……former WBC heavyweight king Oliver McCall is set to fight next week, on November 19th. No Bull! “The Atomic Bull,” now aged 59 and having last boxed back in May of 2019, will face a guy named Stacy Frazier, who is currently 16-22(15) and is coming off seven straight defeats.

Known as “Bigfoot,” Frazier – who last boxed in 2019 himself – will meet McCall in a scheduled four rounder in Nashville. Who knows what kind of a fight we will get with this one. McCall, possessor of one of THE sturdiest chins in the history of the heavyweight division – McCall never having been knocked down, and only stopped once, this when he had that disturbing mid-ring mental breakdown in the middle of his return fight with Lennox Lewis – may or may not need the money as far as his motive for wanting to box again when almost 60 years old.

Frazier has an average at best record, but he can punch some, as those 15 KOs from his 16 wins show. But unless McCall, 59-14(38) 2 no contests has aged terribly since his last fight (this a possibility), it seems that, win or lose, the former champ will remain canvas-free, as in he will not be taken out.

But how far can this latest crazy comeback go? When will the craziness stop? We have Tyson and McCall fighting within the space of a few days, and Shannon Briggs has recently said that he will be fighting in March, and that he would like to get in the ring with Deontay Wilder!

If all three former heavyweight champions do actually fight, that’s Tyson (some reports say the Jake Paul fight, set of course for Friday, could be called off right before the scheduled bell, this if the medical staff have any concerns regarding Tyson’s health and ability to fight), McCall and Briggs, we will see a combined age of 169 years setting foot inside the squared circle. While in addition, former heavyweight contender Ike Ibeabuchi is set to fight again this December, at age 51 and after 25 long years out of the ring.

Now that is crazy!