25 Years Ago Today: Lennox Lewis And Evander Holyfield And Their “Unfinished Business”

Not too long at all after the stink had gone away after the outrage had at least partially calmed, everyone in the boxing world knew there would just have to be a rematch. It was on this day, a quarter of a century ago when heavyweight kings Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield met again in a fight dubbed “Unfinished Business.”

The draw that came before, in March of that same year, sent the boxing world into a real state where confusion, anger, and suspicion of corruption ruled the day. Don King, promoter of Holyfield, bore most of the brunt. But the March fight, which everyone aside from two of the three scoring officials had Lewis winning quite comfortably, wasn’t controlled by King. It was simply poor officiation on the part of two judges. As a result, both men went home with their claim to being a heavyweight ruler in place.

But what would happen in the sequel? Surely Lennox, the bigger, younger man would get the win this time, the deserved win? And maybe it would come by KO or stoppage.

The return fight took place in Las Vegas, New York, not in any mood to play host to the sequel. Lewis was now 34 years old and pretty much in his prime. The reigning WBC champ was 34-1-1(27). Holyfield, who had done so much in the sport, this at both cruiserweight and heavyweight, was now 37 years old, and he was sporting a 36-3-1(25) record.

This time, fans got a good fight and, ironically, a much closer fight than the so-called drawn fight. Holyfield, always special in rematches, dropped the opening rounds, but “The Real Deal” came on in the middle rounds, with him winning points. Lewis was cautious when plenty of people felt he would be going for the savage, no doubt KO win. It was a good fight, and round seven was special in terms of two-way action.

Lewis edged most of the championship rounds, with the 12th and final round splitting the three judges. It was down to the cards once again, and this time, Lewis won by scores of 117-111, 116-112, and 115-113.

Some notable reporters had Holyfield winning, Britain’s Colin Hart, for one. But Lewis was now the undisputed heavyweight ruler, his career having reached its pinnacle. There would be no third fight. Both men, of course, carried on fighting. Lewis went on to make three title retentions before he was sensationally upset by Hasim Rahman. Lennox got his KO revenge and then proceeded to make three more title retentions. No matter; Lewis had been stripped of the WBA belt not too long after edging Holyfield.

Evander soldiered on for quite some time after losing to Lewis, with him becoming the first-ever four-time heavyweight champion, this as he defeated John Ruiz to pick up Lewis’ stripped WBA belt.

Two superb fighters, each with differing styles and personalities. It’s up for grabs who the greater overall fighter of the two is – Lewis or Holyfield.

Lewis retired with a 41-2-1(32) ledger. Holyfield walked away at 44-10-2(29).