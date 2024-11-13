Guillermo Rigondeaux Scores Quick KO Win Over Dannis Aguero

Even at age 44, former bantam and super bantamweight champ Guillermo Rigondeaux has something to offer the sport, at least at a certain level. Last night, in a fight that flew largely under the radar, the Cuban southpaw stopped Dannas Aguero in a round, the fight taking place in Miami, Florida. Rigondeaux took Arias out with a wicked body shot, and the fight was over and done with just like that.

Now 23-3(16), “El Chacal” was having his first fight since back in June of last year. Aguero of The Dominican Republic falls to 20-3(17). Aguero is much younger than Rigo at age 33.

So, what can Rigondeaux still achieve at this stage of his career? Once a top pound-for-pound operator, the Cuban has been called boring, but he always could punch, and he showed so again last night. It’s been some years since Rigo fought at the championship level, with Rigondeaux’s most recent world title fight taking place back in August of 2021, when he dropped a split decision against John Riel Casimero.

Rigondeaux suffered bad facial burns when his cooker exploded in his apartment not too long after the Casimero fight, but he did make a full recovery. Now, at age 44, Rigo is still here, and he’s still winning.

Who knows how far this latest comeback can take Rigondeaux? But again, when matched realistically, Rigo can still pick up the win, the stoppage win. It really would be some amazing story, though, if the former two-time champ could win another major belt at this stage of his life and career.

Is Rigo a future Hall of Famer when the time comes? That’s one to think about. Beaten only by Vasiliy Lomachenko, Casimero, and Vincent Astrolabio, with only Loma being able to stop him, Rigondeaux sure can box. He still can.