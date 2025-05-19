Oliver McCall's Comeback To Go Again.....On June 3

Will 60-year-old Oliver McCall make it to 3-0…….and perhaps beyond, in his latest, odds-defying comeback? As fans may know, McCall, the former WBC heavyweight champion, launched a wholly unsuspected ring return in November of last year, when he stopped a guy named Stacy Frazier in Nashville.

Since then, McCall has scored another quick win at the same Troubadour Theatre, and he now looks to keep his comeback going. And, as much as the critics have and will lay into McCall’s ongoing quest, plenty of us are of a mind to root for the former champ to go on and do as well as he possibly can. And maybe McCall will do so.

Next up, as per the invaluable site, BoxRec, McCall, 61-14(40), will face Carlos Reyes, 7-17-2(5), on June 3, once again at the Troubadour in Nashville. Reyes, a southpaw from Phoenix, is coming off – get this, six straight losses – and he has not won a fight since 2015……Yeah, 2015. Reyes has not fought since 2021, at least according to the source we all go to, in BoxRec.

Again, this is a crazy comeback McCall is venturing on, and it’s to be hoped he is being looked after and not exploited. But as it is, the former WBC heavyweight champ should be able to pick up his third win here, and some cash.

There is talk, somewhat cynically, of a fight between McCall and Shannon Briggs in Nashville, either this year or next. Who knows? Who hopes? Who does not?

As it is, that senior circuit seems to keep on running.

Let’s see if 60-year-old McCall can win again next month and where a third comeback victory may lead him.

McCall has already made boxing history by becoming the oldest former heavyweight champion to have fought and won a pro bout; the achievement was made in November of last year.

To repeat, more power to “The Atomic Bull!”