Oleksandr Usyk shows off his belts he won from Anthony Joshua

IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) showed off one of his belts on Monday that he won off Anthony Joshua last September.

Usyk looked proud in showing his viewers on Instagram his WBO title, letting them know that this is a heavyweight title, not a cruiserweight strap. Before moving up to heavyweight in 2018, Usyk was an undisputed cruiserweight champion.

Next March, Usyk will be facing Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) in a rematch, and if he wins that, he’ll face the winner of the expected fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte for the undisputed championship.

AJ wants to rough up Usyk in the rematch

Joshua, 31, won’t make it easy for Usyk, though, because he’s talking to different coaches in the U.S to get advice to help him improve for the rematch.

AJ said he wants to use roughhouse tactics against the smaller Usyk, and he may even throw him around. We’ll soon see if Joshua’s new tough-guy approach to the fight will work for him.

It’s unclear how far Joshua is willing to go to make it a rougher fight next time around. If he’s going to throw rabbit punches like Fury did against Deontay Wilder and hold constantly, we’ll see what Usyk’s answer will be.

No Rabbit punching rule isn’t enforced strictly the way low blows are, so fighters can get away with throwing shots illegal shots, which are far more damaging in the long run.

Ruiz expects Joshua to improve in the rematch

“At first, I thought Joshua was going to manhandle him, and I thought he was going to be the bigger fighter and box him around just like he did to me,” said Andy Ruiz Jr. to the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

“I thought he [Joshua] went in there without a game plan [against Usyk], thinking he was going to be the bigger and stronger guy,” said Ruiz.

“Usyk is a tricky fighter. He’s a lefty, but all these heavyweights throw one or two punches. They rely on two or three punches, and that’s where I feel I come different and start throwing different bombs and combinations.

“Usyk did a good job, and he surprised me. My hats off to him. The sky’s the limit. It’s really up to him to do. I wouldn’t want him to do the same mistakes I did.

“Getting all the belts and partying and doing all the dumb stuff and not worrying about keeping those belts.

“But I’m pretty sure Usyk is going to do the right thing and in the rematch is going to be a hell of a fight. I know Anthony Joshua is over here in the United States to get tips from everybody.

“I feel he’s a little lost, but I’m pretty sure he’s going to get it together. I feel he just needs to box around those guys that counter punch him.

“If he does a different game plan and fights like he did when he fought me, he could get that victory,” said Ruiz when asked if Joshua can win the rematch with Usyk.

“Maybe because that fight was close until Usyk began to dominate in the later rounds. But if Usyk pressures him and counter punches him and does those things, I think he’ll get the victory again,” said Ruiz about Usyk.

It will be tough on Joshua to try and win the rematch because he doesn’t have the cardio to fight hard long enough to win against a fast fighter like Usyk. That’s why it’s a bad idea for Joshua to be insisting on an immediate rematch.