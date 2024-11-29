Former IBF Welterweight Champ Joshua Clottey To Return Next Year, Will Face Prince Patel In March

Former IBF welterweight champ Joshua Clottey, who looks far younger than his 47 years, the warrior from Ghana clearly having looked after himself and kept in good physical shape, has announced he will return to the ring next March. Clottey, known as “The Grand Master,” will box Indian-born British fighter Price Patel in a fight that will take place on the annual ‘Independence Day Rumble.’

Clottey, 41-5(24) and never stopped, last boxed in 2019, when he defeated Aziiz Mpomda by 9th round stoppage. Now, against 31-year-old Patel – a fighter who Clottey consistently calls out for a fight – Clottey says he is ready to show the fans and Patel that he is not yet done. Clottey appeared on The Big Night Show, and he said he aims to silence Patel right in front of the younger fighter’s home fans.

“I’m ready to give the fans an unforgettable performance,” Clottey said.

Patel has a good 31-1-2(26) record, having won numerous titles, ranging from the WBO Africa super flyweight title to the IBO bantamweight title, yet one would think Clottey is too big for him. Clottey has boxed up at 154 pounds, and the former IBF champ at 147 pounds does seem to be the much bigger man here. That said, Patel, a southpaw, fought at welterweight last time out, just a few days ago, on November 24, when he defeated Maxwell Awuku to claim the UBO welterweight strap.

Who knows what kind of a fight we will get when these two rumble in March of next year? But in his heyday, Clottey was as tough and as skilled as they come. Clottey has faced, amongst others during his career, Zab Judah, Miguel Cotto, Manny Pacquiao, Antonio Margarito, and Diego Corrales, and if he has enough left, he might be able to defeat Patel in what he says will be his final fight.

Clottey boxed his pro debut way back in March of 1995.