No retirement announcement: Manny Pacquiao says he’ll fight on

Though he lost his last fight (albeit controversially) 38 year old superstar Manny Pacquiao is not yet ready to call it a career and leave the ring. Writing a short message on his twitter page, Pac Man had the following to say:

“I love this sport and until the passion is gone, I will continue to fight for God, my family, my fans and my country.”

This news will likely be welcomed by new WBO welterweight champ Jeff Horn, the man who defeated Pacquiao in the Upset of The Year on July 2; as this could very well mean a massive rematch will now take place between the two men – a highly lucrative rematch.





Having decided to box on as it seems he has, Pacquiao can be expected to go for the return with Horn; he has a rematch clause after all. Though Freddie Roach and others have expressed the notion that Pac Man should have retired after the loss in Australia, the seventh defeat of his long pro career, it’s likely Roach will stay with his fighter for one more bout at least.

Can Pac Man get revenge over Horn in a return clash? Where will it take place if the two do sign on for a sequel?Or maybe, just maybe, Pacquiao will target another opponent all together – but who? Pacquiao is of course a massive name all over the world and any welterweight would be willing to get a big fight with him.

The Horn-Pacquiao fight did huge numbers on ESPN, and whoever he fights next, Pac Man can be expected to pull in another vast TV audience. Is Pacquiao tempting fate by deciding to box on, or has he got enough left to be able to win another big fight or two? Had Pacquiao been given the decision over Horn (as many people felt should have been the case) there would be no-one calling for him to retire. Pacquiao may not have got the win, he may not have looked great, but he didn’t exactly look “shot” or anything close to it, either.

Look for Pacquiao, 59-7-2(38) to get that rematch with Horn, and win the fight this time around. In fight-one, Pacquiao gave away too many of the early rounds. Horn will not be so beneficial in the rematch.