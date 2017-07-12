David Haye will be back in action in December; who should his opponent be?

Armed with a new trainer, a new TV deal and, most crucially, a fully healed Achilles, David Haye has announced he will be back in the ring in December. The 36 year old (Haye will turn 37 in October) announced his return although he added that he does not know who his opponent will be.

As fans know, Haye, 28-3(26) was last seen losing in a big upset when Tony Bellew stopped him in the 11th round of their grudge-fight; the injury Haye suffered proving a major factor in the fight’s outcome. Haye wants revenge, but it might be that Bellew instead faces pound-for-pound king Andre Ward or reigning WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker next instead.

But perhaps Haye needs a good, solid comeback foe in December anyway, so he can ease his way back into action before rumbling with a top name like Bellew. In the past Haye has said he doesn’t believe in ring-rust, that he always keeps himself in shape and can therefore return from a substantial layoff and take care of business against a world class opponent. But never before has Haye attempted to come back after suffering the kind of ultra-serious injury he experienced back in March.





Haye as we know, has had his share of injuries over the years, and maybe he should take it somewhat slow as he launches his latest comeback. Who would make a good, realistic opponent for Haye in December?

It is possible, if terms can be worked out, that Haye does go straight into a return with Bellew, but wouldn’t this be a very risky move on the part of “The Hayemaker?”

How would one of these guys pan out as a “safe but solid” return foe for Haye?

Christian Hammer.





The German-based Romanian is 22-4(12) and he has good wins over the likes of David Price, Erkan Teper and Kevin Johnson. Hammer lost to Tyson Fury but went a few rounds. How would he get on with Haye in another trip to the UK?

Eric Molina.

Molina, too, is well know in the UK, having fought Anthony Joshua in a title fight a while back. Big, strong and sporting a good, 25-4(19) record, Molina would likely take this fight in a heartbeat if it were offered to him.

Johann Duhaupas.

The Frenchman is 35-4(22) and he has shown a number of times he is unafraid to travel for a fight. Experienced and very game, Duhaupas is of a similar age to Haye.

Dominic Breazeale.

A little too dangerous for Haye’s first fight back after injury? Breazeale is tall, athletic and he can punch. The man from California also possesses a ton of heart. At 18-1(16) the man known as “Trouble” is very much a contender and is no doubt eyeing a big fight for his own ring return.

Whoever Haye faces in December, he can ill afford another Mark de Mori or Arnold “The Cobra” type foe.