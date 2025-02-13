“No Place for This”: Top Rank Condemns Keyshawn Davis Prank, Backs Fighter

Top Rank released a statement on social media, reacting to the box of watermelons and bananas that room service sent to their fighter, Keyshawn Davis, before his final press conference with WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on Wednesday.

The promotional company said they’re “appalled and disgusted” by whoever sent the package to Davis (12-0, 8 KOs). They added that this stuff doesn’t belong in sports, and they support Keyshawn.

Berinchyk’s Vilification

Top Rank didn’t mention their thoughts on Keyshawn accusing Berinchyk (19-0, 9 KOs) of sending the box to him and calling him a “racist” repeatedly during the final press conference. He dragged Berinchyk’s name through the mud by saying he’s a racist and told the media that he wanted to let them know what he’d done.

Top Rank did not comment on Berinchyk’s repeated false accusations and vilification by Keyshawn, who labeled him a racist. You would have liked to have seen Top Rank or Keyshawn step forward by now to apologize to Berinchyk, who was disrespected throughout the press conference.

A Double Standard?

If Keyshawn traveled to Ukraine and was confronted by Berinchyk in front of the media, accused of doing something without proof, and called a racist, how would he feel about it? Would Keyshawn be cool with it, or feel like he’d been wronged?

“He’s going to do what he does best, and that’s fight. He knows how to box, and he knows how to fight,” said trainer Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre to Fighthype about what Keyshawn Davis must do to win against WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on Friday night. “Go back to the drawing board and see what’s the best available fight out there for him, and just go from there,” said BoMac when asked where Keyshawn would go if he successfully defeats Berinchyk.

“We already know Gervonta Davis is a power puncher. He could box a little bit, but Keyshawn is on a different level right now,” said BoMac when asked how Keyshawn does against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. “Against Tank? Keyshawn is a great boxer, and he has power behind him. ”

Bomac likely doesn’t believe Keyshawn can beat Gervonta Davis. Keyshawn is already getting hurt by the lesser fighters he’s facing, and he’s avoiding Andy Cruz, Raymond Muratalla, and Edwin De Los Santos.

Weight Bully?

“It would be an entertaining fight. Tank goes in there trying to knock you out. I could see that fight being entertaining. In the later rounds, Keyshawn stops him. He don’t need to move up. Not right now,” said Bomac when asked if Keyshawn will move up to 140 to look for a fights against the likes of Teofimo Lopez if he can’t get Tank Davis to fight him at 135.

“Let him [Keyshawn] take advantage of the weight he’s at right now and then go from there. Go get more titles.”

It’s understandable why Bomac wants Keyshawn to stay at 135 for as long as possible. He’s huge for the division, looking as big as welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis at 147. Davis is fighting for the WBO belt, so there’s no 10-lb rehydration limit that he has to worry about.

Many fans view Keyshawn as a weight bully because he looks massive after he rehydrates, like a welterweight. If he’s forced to move up to 147, his career could crumble overnight because he’s not likely to do well against Ennis and some of the other top fighters.