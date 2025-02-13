Ben Whitaker-Liam Cameron Rematch On April 20th, Frazer Clarke-Ebenezer Tetteh On The Card

The awaited, you could even say demanded, return fight between Ben Whitaker and Liam Cameron is official for April 20th in Birmingham. Sky Sports reports that the solid card, topped by the grudge rematch, has been done and dusted by BOXXER. Fans who saw the first fight between Whitaker and Cameron know what happened, how flashy, showboating “Naseem Hamed clone” Whitaker and his rival took a tumble out of the ring when wrapped in a clinch.

This was in round five of the fight that took place on the big bill that was topped by Artur Beterbiev Vs. Dmitry Bivol. Whitaker injured his leg and his ankle and was unable to continue. Cameron insisted then, and he still insists, that Whitaker was finding the action too hot to handle and that he took the easy way out. The fight went to the score cards and it wound up being a draw, at 58-58, and 58-57 to Cameron and the same score to Whitaker on the third card.

Now, we will see what happens in the sequel.

Whitaker, 8-0-1(5) insists he really was hurt by the fall and that he did not look for an escape route. Cameron, 23-6-1-1 NC (10) says his cocky rival is not the great fighter he thinks he is. This really is a fascinating rematch and some answers about Whitaker and how far he can go in the sport may well be answered on the night.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that this time, there will be no room for controversy,” Whitaker said.

“I feel like I was winning the last fight before he tried pretending to be a WWE star and pulled me over the top rope. I really believe I would have stopped him, but that’s in the past now, we’re ready to go on April 20th,” Cameron said.

Both men feel they will get the win this time, the decisive win. Let’s hope so, let’s see this rivalry settled.

On the same card, heavyweight Frazer Clarke will have his first fight back after being blasted out in a round in his return fight with Fabio Wardley. The former Olympian will face Ebenezer Tetteh. This fight could go one of two ways: either Clarke gets Tetteh out of there pretty quickly, or the tough man from Ghana will give “Big Fraze” the kind of tough fight he gave Dillian Whyte last time out. The Whyte-Tetteh fight was a real bar room brawl, the sloppy but fun action something to see.

How much did that nasty KO at the hands of Wardley take out of Clarke, 8-1-1(6), and can Tetteh, 23-2(20) capitalize if Clarke is damaged?

Also on the card, constant crowd-pleaser Sam Eggington will see action against Lee Cutler. Eggington, 35-9(20) has to show us how much he has left, while Cutler, 15-1(7) will be looking to add Sam’s name to his resume.