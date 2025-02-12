Teofimo Lopez’s Laugh Sparks Suspicions He’s the Mastermind Behind the Davis-Berinchyk Controversy

A snickering Teofimo Lopez posted his reaction to Keyshawn Davis accusing WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk of being a “racist” because he’d received a box of bananas and watermelons sent to his hotel room from an anonymous person today. Keyshawn angrily accused Berinchyk of having sent the box without proof.

Playing Games?

Teofimo’s post on social media has fans believing that he was the one who sent the box of bananas and watermelons to Keyshawn’s room because he wanted to get him upset because he couldn’t stand him. If he was the originator of the prank, Berinchyk is the one who is being victimized by being labeled a “racist” repeatedly by Keyshawn.

Davis said during the press conference today that he wanted everyone to know that Berinchyk is a “racist,’ even though he had zero proof that he went it. Berinchyk repeatedly denied sending the box, but Davis wouldn’t listen and continued to label him a racist. It’s a poisonous thing for someone to say when they have no proof. If Teofimo sent that box, Keyshawn did Berinchyk wrong by accusing him based on guesswork. He assassinated his character.

“I just feel winning a world title will make me the best. I don’t care who is in the ring with me,” said Keyshawn Davis to the media today following the final press conference for his fight against WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk on Friday night. “If you have that world title, and I’m fighting and taking it from you, then you got to consider me one of the best because I’m a world champion. We offered him [Berinchyk] a fight right before I fought Nahir Albright, but he didn’t take it because he was fighting Anthony Yigit,” said Keyshawn. “He had a signed contract with Anthony Yigit. So, we didn’t fight. “I already knew about Berinchyk back then. Me Shakur had talked about Berinchyk because he was always high-ranked. I said, ‘Do you know the dude, Berinchyk, because I’m just getting into the pros?’ ‘Yeah, he’s alright but he ain’t all that good.'”

“We been talking about bro. It wasn’t just off the Navarrete fight. I always knew if he got to that certain level, I would have to fight him, maybe for an interim. That’s what we were trying to do with the Nahir Albright fight, but we’re here now, fighting for a world title. It’s even better,” said Davis.

This comment means that Keyshawn wanted to fight Berinchyk before he captured the WBO lightweight title. Keyshawn has used the excuse about Andy Cruz having no value because he doesn’t hold a belt, yet he was willing to fight Berinchyk before he held a title. Davis carefully chooses his opponents, swerving risky guys like Cruz and picking beatable fighters.