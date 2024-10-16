New Ring Magazine Pound-For-Pound Rankings

When it comes to boxing rankings, who do you go by and whom do you trust? Maybe the Ring Magazine rankings are the ones for you. Right now, the folks at “The Bible of Boxing” have put out their new pound-for-pound rankings, their new top-10. And, as is the case with any set of boxing rankings, these make for interesting reading. While it’s a given the new top 10 will not be to everyone’s taste, as no set of rankings can possibly please everybody.

So, who sits at the top of the pile as far as the mythical pound-for-pound rankings go, at least in the opinion of the Ring Magazine contributors?

Here’s the new top 10:

1: Oleksandr Usyk – heavyweight

2: Naoya Inoue – super bantamweight

3: Terence Crawford super welterweight

4: Artur Beterbiev – light heavyweight

5: Dmitry Bivol – light heavyweight

6: Canelo Alvarez – super middleweight

7: Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez – super flyweight

8: Gervonta “Tank” Davis – lightweight

9: Junto Nakatani – bantamweight

10: Devin Haney – super lightweight.

It’s likely most fans will have zero problem with the quite incredible Usyk being the top dog here, although some fans may feel Crawford deserves the top spot, or maybe Inoue. It’s a very solid top 3, that’s for sure. Should Haney, “beaten” by Ryan Garcia (the fight of course changed to a no-contest, this after Garcia flunked a drugs test) be in the top 10? That’s an interesting one, for sure.

All in all, Haney’s ranking aside, perhaps, this is a perfectly acceptable set of top 10 pound-for-pound rankings from Ring. Agree or disagree? And what changes would you make if there are any changes to be made, in your opinion?