Naoya Inoue Unified All Four Bantamweight Belts In 2022; Four Belts At 122 Pounds In 2023?

Naoya Inoue enjoyed a history-making 2022, becoming as he did the first unified bantamweight ruler of the four-belt era. “The Monster” gobbled up Nonito Donaire in quite spectacular fashion in June, this in a return fight that saw the unbeaten 29 year old retain his WBA and IBF belts and win the WBC title, and then Inoue finally caught up with a defensive-minded Paul Butler to take the WBO belt earlier this month.

Inoue sees out 2022 at 24-0(21), as an undisputed champion and, for many, as the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet. But don’t go getting the idea that Inoue is satisfied. No, there are more goals to be scored yet by the Japanese superstar.

It’s no secret Inoue, having cleaned out the bantamweight division, will make the move to 122 pounds in his next fight; Inoue told us as much in the minutes that followed his 11th round stoppage win over Butler. The goal now for Inoue, is to become a four-belt ruler at a second weight.

Bob Arum, speaking again with Talk Sport, said he fully expects Inoue to go for the two belts the unbeaten Stephen Fulton holds, as well as for the two belts Murodjon Akhmadaliev currently holds – not necessarily in that order. Fulton, the WBC and WBO champ at 122, is under the PBC umbrella. Akhmadaliev, the WBA and IBF champ, is promoted by Eddie Hearn.

Hopefully, both sides will be able to come together and make a deal and both fights will indeed happen. As good as he is, as special as he is, Inoue will likely be installed as a stiff favourite to defeat either guy when the time comes. Arum, who has seen more fights and fighters than many of us ever will, doesn’t think anyone can defeat Inoue.

“I think he’s going to vacate the bantamweight titles, he has all four of them, and move up to 122 pounds,” Arum said of Inoue. “Each champion there has two of the titles, so his goal is to not only win the 122 pound title, but to unify it. I don’t see anybody beating this guy, he boxes beautifully and he’s a concussive puncher, especially at his weight.”

Can Inoue, all 5’5” of him, with a reach of 67-inches, carry his power and his speed up with him to 122 pounds (and maybe beyond)? If he can, Inoue will be sheer hell for both Fulton and Akhmadaliev. For the record, Philly’s Fulton, 21-0(8) is a shade above 5’6,” with a reach of 70-inches. Uzbekistan lefty Akhmadaliev, 11-0(8) stands at 5’5.5” and he has a reach of 68-inches.

Can either man halt Inoue’s march to super-duper greatness? Inoue may have another Monster year in 2023.