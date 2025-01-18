Morrell to Benavidez: “You’re NOT the King, I’m Coming For You!”

David Morrell laughed at ‘The Mexican Monster’ David Benavidez in episode 1 of ‘Gloves Off, talking about how he’d been telling fans that “no one wants to fight me.” The reality is that Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) has been calling him out for two solid years, but Benavidez wouldn’t fight him.

If the Cuban Morrell whips Benavidez, it’s game over for him. He’ll have exposed him as being a hype job and a weight bully. He’d take his spot and could put himself in a position to get the Canelo Alvarez fight.

Benavidez’s Achilles Heel

The jig would be up for Benavidez, and he’d have to decide whether to stay at 175 and just be a career contender or move back down to 168 to enjoy his massive size advantage over his opponents.

It’s only now that he chose to fight Morrell, and some believe he worked up the courage after watching his performance in his debut at 175 against Radivoje Kalajdzic on August 3rd.

Benavidez vs. Morrell will meet in two weeks on February 1st on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner will be the WBC mandatory to undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev.

Morrell is guaranteeing that he’s going to knock out WBC interim champion Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) in this fight and knock him off his thrown. He says Benavidez thinks he’s “the King,” and he wants him to know that he’s “coming” for him on February 1st.

The way ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez has grown accustomed to fighting, focusing on volume punching, could get him in trouble against Morrell because he’s a much bigger puncher than anyone he’s faced before. He’s going to target his soft spot, his weak midsection, which is his Achilles heel. Benavidez doesn’t take body shots nearly as well as he can to the head.

“I’m Coming For You”

“I’ve been asking for Benavidez for too much time. Every time after Benavidez’s fights, he says, ‘I’m the boogeyman. No one wants to fight me.’ I say, ‘Bro, what are you saying? I’m here,” said David Morrell to PPV.com about David Benavidez avoiding him and telling fans that no one wants to fight him. “Three fights ago in Vegas at the co-event of Tank and Ryan, they were in the arena. I called him [Benavidez], and they didn’t come out,” said Morrell. “And then I fought Agbeko in Minnesota. Benavidez’s father went on social media, talking trash. “You’re the King; get out of here. I’m coming for you.”

“David Morrell talked all this s***. Shut up; we are the one. We’ve been asking for that fight,” said Jose Benavidez Sr.