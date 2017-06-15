More on Mayweather McGregor: Fight will be at 154 pounds, with 10oz gloves

For those fight fans that are interested, further details have come out on the “Super-Fight” that is now official for August 26 – Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor. Dana White, in speaking with Fox Sports, said the fight will be fought over a scheduled 12 rounds, it will be fought at the light-middleweight limit of 154-pounds and the two fighters will fight using 10oz gloves.

White, doing his best to further hype the fight as a genuinely competitive match-up, said that in his opinion Mayweather “struggles with southpaws.” The MMA warrior from Ireland is of course a southpaw and maybe, just maybe, White will be proven right, and Floyd will, for a round or two, struggle with McGregor’s stance.

But most fight fans, boxing fans, remain largely unmoved by this fight; expecting as they are a one-sided affair in Mayweather’s favour – a farce even. But the bout will go down as an official boxing match, therefore Mayweather, if (when) he wins, will go to 50-0 as a pro, thus beating Rocky Marciano’s legendary 49-0 ledger; the one Floyd tied when he decisioned Andre Berto back in September of 2015.





What can we expect on August 26th? Will Mayweather adopt his usual, pot-shot, safety-first defensive approach and glide to an easy win , or will McGregor’s wild, raw style (he has of course never boxed before) give the 40 year old some issues? McGregor is of course unused to going 12 three-minute rounds, and it will be interesting to see if his stamina holds up should the fight make it to the later rounds.

When all is said and done though, it is almost impossible to predict anything other than a commanding Mayweather victory. As to whether or not the paying fans get their money’s worth from the fight, that’s an entirely different thing. How well will this one do at the Box-Office and live gate? Big money has already been wagered on the fight in the Vegas casinos, so there is evidently plenty of fan interest in this, the biggest crossover fight in boxing history.