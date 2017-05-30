Mike Tyson releases new book dedicated to Cus D’Amato – says if Cus hadn’t died when he did, “there would have been no Don King”

Mike Tyson knows full well he owes all his ring success to one man, Cus D’Amato, and, as is evident in the former heavyweight king’s new book: “Iron Ambition,” Tyson has never forgotten it. The new book, released today, is the youngest ever heavyweight champion’s written tribute to his legendary father figure/trainer/mentor and it promises to be a truly great read.

The book not only focuses on D’Amato’s time with Tyson but also on Cus’ life before “Iron Mike;” back in the 1950s when the eccentric but genius trainer was guiding the likes of Floyd Patterson and fighting the mob.

Speaking with AM New York, Tyson had some interesting things to say about his new book. One question Tyson’s many fans often ask is: what would have happened if Cus had not passed away when he did, in 1985, when Tyson was just 19 years old and 11-0 as a pro fighter? Would all the problems “The Baddest Man on The Planet” encountered have been avoided with D’Amato’s continued guidance?





“Cus had all the psychological makeup,” Tyson said. “No-one could have done it but him. No-one knew me. No-one knew how to make my trigger tick. Cus knew how to talk to me. He made me love training. There wouldn’t be no Don King [if Cus had lived] because all of his fighters would’ve been destroyed. He saved me, he saved my life, period, that’s all.”

It’s almost always asked when the subject of Tyson comes up: would he have become the greatest heavyweight in history had D’Amato possibly lived another ten or fifteen years; would Tyson have ever lost focus and lost a fight? Of course we will never know, but Tyson’s fans have their own beliefs.

So does Tyson, “He was an amazing man. I can’t even explain it. He was a Godsend,” Mike said.

Get ready for an emotional and heartfelt tribute to an unforgettable boxing figure with “Iron Ambition.”