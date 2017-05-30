Ranking the welterweight’s: Today’s new top-10

Arguably the best, most talented and exciting weight class in the sport today, the welterweight division is currently crammed full with great fighters. New star Errol Spence Junior is for many the new top dog, having relieved a brave but, in the end, outclassed Kell Brook of his belt. But does Spence deserve to be ranked at number-one?

Here is a top-10 you may or may not agree with:

1: Manny Pacquiao, 59-6-2(38) – WBO champ.





Pac Man may not be the incredible force he once was, but there is no active welterweight with anything to match his accomplished CV. As such, until one of the current welterweights beats him, Pacquiao has to be ranked at number-one.

Next fight: Jeff Horn, July 2nd in Australia.

2: Keith Thurman, 28-0(22) – WBA/WBC champ.

Thurman is currently injured so we might not see him build on his own impressive resume any time soon, but with solid wins over names like Shawn Porter and Danny Garcia, “One Time” deserves to be ranked at number-two.





Next fight: TBA (Thurman, who boxed just once last year and may well do so this year, might regret his chosen nickname).

3: Errol Spence Junior, 22-0(19) – IBF champ.

In time, Spence may well reach the top spot. He’s clearly on his way, but he needs a couple more big wins.

Next fight: TBA.

4: Shawn Porter, 27-2-1(17).

The former IBF champ who has lost just twice, both times via very close, debatable decision, just might be the toughest active welterweight. Can Porter reign again though?

Next fight: TBA.

5: Danny Garcia, 33-1(19).

Another former champ who has lost only via a close decision, Garcia is certain to return soon. Whether “Swift” can make a quick climb back to the top remains to be seen.

Next fight: TBA.

6: Lamont Peterson, 35-3-1(17) – secondary WBA champ.

Peterson is tough, experienced and dangerous. But can he get himself another big fight?

Next fight: TBA.

7: Jessie Vargas, 27-2(10).

Never stopped, Vargas needs to bounce back from last year’s wide decision loss to Pacquiao. But can he do so?

Next fight: TBA.

8: Adrien Broner, 33-2(24).

Is Broner a super-lightweight or a welterweight? Broner has shown skills and ability in both divisions but he seems more suited to the 140 division.

Next fight: A possible catch-weight fight with Mikey Garcia in the summer.

9: Kell Brook, 36-2(25).

Too big a drop down for Brook? The former IBF champ has lost his last two (by stoppage) and he last scored a win at welterweight back in March of 2016. Brook has almost certainly said goodbye to 147 anyway.

Next fight: TBA.

10: Sam Eggington, 21-3(13).

A fast-emerging, ever improving world title contender, Eggington recently won the European belt. Can Eggington emerge as a genuine star?

Next fight: TBA.