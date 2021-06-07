Mayweather – Paul: Hang Em Up Floyd! – Boxing Results

I just watched the Mayweather vs. Paul fight and couldn’t help but believe that Money Mayweather couldn’t, i.e., was unable to KO the bigger, younger inexperienced man.

(Photo Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

Did Paul win… NO, and YES!

NO, because he was just in there to survive, and YES because he did survive! Logan Paul must choose future opponents wisely because those fights will not involve opponents that are 18 years older and 35lbs lighter.

The Paul strategy to tie Mayweather up when he got inside was a sound one, considering there was no scoring, so no points were deducted for holding.

Watching Floyd walk back to his dressing room after the fight, we detected sadness in his eyes, probably resignation and confirmation that it is time to ‘hang em up.’

Soon to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, Floyd Mayweather shouldn’t go down the same road as Roy Jones Jr, whose greatness is greatly diminished, having fought too long. I believe that on June 6, 2021, we witnessed Floyd Mayweather in the ring for the last time. There’s no need for him to fight on, exhibition or otherwise.

My wife and I enjoyed the night of boxing and were entertained. $50 was reasonable, but we were unable to get the feed until the end of the 2nd fight. That sucked because I really wanted to see Jarrett Hurd vs. Luis Arias.

What also sucked was the Badou Jack vs. Jean Pascal rematch, which got butchered because of Pascal’s failed VADA test, which discovered 4 different types of steroids disqualifying Pascal from the competition. I think this is the end for Pascal.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed Mayweather’s career back from the 1996 Olympics up through the June 6, 2021 fight, many boxing highlights, and historic fights.

Bernard Hopkins once said that most fighters don’t retire from the ring, that the ring retires them, which in his case was true after the Joe Smith fight, where he was TKO’d and almost injured falling out of the ring.

Hang Em Up, Floyd, don’t let the ring retire you. Enjoy your health, wealth, and family, knowing you’re one of the greatest fighters in history.