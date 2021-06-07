Mayweather reacts to Logan saying he won the fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr didn’t react well when told that his opponent YouTuber Logan Paul was over the moon with happiness, saying that he did enough to deserve to be the winner of their eight-round exhibition match last Sunday night on Showtime pay-per-view at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

(Photo credit: Sean Michael Ham/Mayweather Promotions)

Unfortunately, there were no winners in the Mayweather-Paul exhibition match because there were no judges for this match as part of the rules. The only way for either fighter to win would have been to score a knockout, but it didn’t happen.

Mayweather had no power, and the work rate was at a trickle for the entire fight. Logan looked exhausted after two rounds and was constantly missing his shots. Floyd looked like an old-timer that could no longer pull the trigger.

With that said, Logan fought Mayweather to a standstill, thanks to Floyd giving away the first two rounds by not being busy enough.

In the aftermath of the fight, former five-division world champion Mayweather pointed out that he’ll be the winner when he gets his money for the exhibition fight, which could total as much as $100 million.

Logan, 26, will be getting $20 million for the fight, which is slightly less than his current net worth of $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

That’s not a bad payday for the YouTuber Logan for eight rounds of work against the former boxing great Mayweather.

Mayweather reacts to Logan’s victory claims

“He’s entitled to feel how he wants to feel. When the money comes, we’ll see who’s the real winner,” said Mayweather in reacting to Logan Paul claiming that he deserved to be the winner.

Mayweather should be very concerned about his performance against Logan because he looked pedestrian and ancient, like a fossil out there. The fighter that Mayweather once was 4000 yesterdays ago is gone.

All that’s left now is a grizzled old prospector panning for gold, who doesn’t physically resemble the fighter he once was many years ago.

Also, considering that Mayweather is planning on continuing doing exhibitions into the future, he must look good each time and win his fights. He didn’t look last Sunday against Logan, and he certainly didn’t win.

In fairness to Logan, he fought well enough to deserve a draw in the eyes of many boxing fans and this writer included. He appeared to win four of the eight rounds, but there wasn’t scoring for the fight.

Mayweather gleeful about his latest heist

“If they’re happy with holding, dancing, and grappling for eight rounds – congratulations,” said Mayweather.

“When it comes to legalized bank robbery, I’m the best,” Mayweather said. “And then when I see a chance for me to do a heist, a quick heist, I’m the smart one.

“They say, ‘Oh, Floyd don’t look good like he used to look.’ My bank account is looking better and better each and every day,” said Mayweather.

Yeah, Mayweather made money on this “heist,” but when you rip off the fans, they’re not going to want to waste their money next time.

You can argue that virtually all the pay-per-view buys for last Sunday’s Mayweather-Logan exhibition fight came from Logan’s loyal YouTube fans rather than from Mayweather’s fans or the hardcore/casual boxing fans.