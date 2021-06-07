Mayweather goes the distance with Logan Paul – Boxing Results

Floyd Mayweather Jr showed that he still has a lot left in the tank at 44 in going the eight-round distance in his exhibition match against cruiserweight Logan Paul on Sunday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Logan treated the result of the fight as a moral victory in him going the full eight rounds without getting knocked out by Mayweather. After the fight, Logan was on top of the world despite him not winning.

Interestingly, the crowd loudly booed Mayweather and Logan at the end of the eight-round contest, letting them know that they weren’t pleased with how the fight played out.

Granted, the fight was very, very boring to watch, but that’s the way most of Mayweather’s fights have been.

Maybe the younger fights that haven’t seen Mayweather fight before were perhaps expecting him to brawl like Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. That was never going to happen because Mayweather doesn’t fight like that,

With the fight being an exhibition, no winner was possible unless there had been a knockout. Mayweather put in a good effort to stop the hulking 190+ lb Logan, but he couldn’t do it.

Logan did a good joy of continually tying Mayweather up when he would come forward to land his shots. Mayweather is usually pretty good at fighting his way out of a clinch, but not tonight.

The 26-year-old Logan was too big for Mayweather to break free from his clinches each time he’d grab him. Logan was too strong.

It looked like Mayweather took it easy on Paul in rounds one and two, opting to let him get the better of the action. Mayweather began to tee off on a suddenly tired-looking Paul in the third round, hitting him at will with shots.

In rounds four through eight, Mayweather got the better of the action with his pressure and pinpoint shots.

The 26-year-old Paul had nothing left in the tank after the second round, and he was forced to clinch frequently to go the full eight-round distance.

Here are the stats from the #FloydvsLogan bout 👀 pic.twitter.com/PSdeUqIIwI — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) June 7, 2021



Mayweather was putting pressure on Logan from rounds three on, taking advantage of him gassing out. Logan took the shots well from Mayweather and was able to land an occasional shot.

“He’s better than I thought he was,” said Mayweather after the fight.

“I’m happy I made it out. He’s tough to hit,” said Logan.