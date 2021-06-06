Mayweather says he’ll make 50 and a 100 million for Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather Jr could pull in a cool $100 million for an easy night’s work tonight when he takes on the novice Logan Paul in an eight-round exhibition match on Showtime pay-per-view in Miami, Florida.

Mayweather could see his bank account swell with a nice $100M paycheck depending on the PPV buys his fight with the 26-year-old YouTuber Paul brings in

. It’s crazy to imagine that Mayweather can make huge money for an exhibition fight against a guy with an 0-1 record in boxing. Logan made his pro debut two years ago against fellow YouTuber KSI, and he promptly lost the fight by a six-round decision.

Logan isn’t a boxer by trade, he’s a Youtuber, but he’s using it as a hobby to make money and gain more subscribers to his YouTube channel, which has 20.1 million subscribers. When you have that many subscribers to your channel, you’re making millions.

If Mayweather beats Logan tonight, he says his next fight could be against his brother Jake Paul, who is considered to be the better fighter and a bigger puncher.

Jake will likely need to win his fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28th to have a chance of fighting Mayweather. A fight against Jake might not sell if he’s coming off a loss to 39-year-old Woodley.

“For the build-up so far (for Logan Paul clash) I’ve made upwards of $30 million,” said Mayweather to TMZ.

“Between 50 and a 100 million,” said Mayweather in talking about what he expects to make for the fight with Logan.

“To me, it’s a win-win but I’m in a no-win because if I knock him out fast in the 1st round, they’re going to be like ‘Ah man this wasn’t worth it,’” Mayweather said.

Mayweather also said that Jake Paul is “probably” his next fight.

It would be a bad idea for Mayweather to try and knockout Logan Paul right away because it’s bad enough that he’s facing a non-boxer.

If Mayweather destroys Logan in the first round like he did against the Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in 2018, there will be many angry fans.

It’ll be harder for Mayweather to keep selling his mismatches against non-boxers if he obliterates Logan. So he’s going to have to carry him the way he admitted doing in his fight with former UFC champion Conor McGregor in 2017.

“It’s brilliant, it’s a brilliant guy, to find out a way after your retirement to pull off a heist, I call it a height, it’s a bank robbery,” said Zab Judah to VLAD TV about Mayweather making huge money for tonight’s mismatch with YouTuber Logan Paul.

“They don’t even got to make masks, it’s a beautiful job. I’ll be shocked,” said Judah when asked what his thoughts would be if Logan stops Mayweather.

“Of course, it’s like street credit, it’s over. It’s like getting knocked out on the block in front of everybody,” Judah said of Mayweather potentially getting knocked out by Paul.

“That professional record is safe, he put that in a safe,” Judah said about Mayweather protecting his 50-0 record by fighting an exhibition. “He’s doing something else right now.”

I don’t know that you can call what Mayweather is doing a “beautiful” job when you’re giving the fans a mismatch. It’s more of robbing the gullible, the ones that’ll be paying to see the fight.

The undercard isn’t great either. It looks like a card that was thrown together to be cheap and make sure that A-side fighters were put in showcase situations in which they’ll shine and look better than they actually are.

“Some people, ‘I don’t like this Logan Paul,’ then don’t pay for it, don’t buy it if you don’t want to see it,” said Max Kellerman to ESPN.

“I’m going to buy it. I’m intrigued. By the way, Logan Paul, like his brother, he trains hard, he fights hard, he gives it his best. He has the guts to get in the ring.

“They can make money doing other things. He has a huge social media followings, and they’re choosing to box. I like it.

“Floyd Mayweather at 44, he said it on Instagram, ‘I’m not going to risk my undefeated record against a killer fighter in their primes like Errol Spence or Terence Crawford right now for 20 or 30 million’ when he can make $100 million to fight a novice [Logan Paul].

“Of course, he’s going to make 100 million fighting a novice. It’s a no-brainer. The bottom line is, do you want to buy that fight or not? I do,” said Kellerman.