“Easy Money” Mayweather Dominates Gotti III In Return Bout; Fires Ref During The Fight!

Things went pretty much as a fight fan would have anticipated they would go last night in Mexico, as Floyd Mayweather dominated John Gotti III in their hyped exhibition rematch. Mayweather swept all eight rounds, of two-minute duration, with Gotti outclassed throughout.

The far less experienced boxer never really appeared hurt, but Mayweather schooled Gotti, making him look far more amateurish than he did during their first fight. Mayweather-Gotti fight-one of course ended in chaos, with Gotti disqualified and then all hell breaking loose in the ring by way of a mass brawl.

The only controversy that took place last night came in round 2, when Mayweather, angry at the third man in the ring for getting too involved – Floyd shouting “move out the way!” to the referee – then had him replaced. It looked as though Mayweather fired the referee!

The Mexican crowd began booing by the last couple of rounds, this as Mayweather cruised to his assured win. There were no knockdowns and no real action that stood out.

After the bout, Mayweather and Mexican idol Julio Cesar Chavez embraced in mid-ring. It is hoped these two greats do not share a ring and box an exhibition later on this year as has been (perhaps jokingly) suggested could be the case.

But Mayweather is certain to carry on riding the exhibition gravy train for some time yet. As for the well-beaten and outboxed Gotti, your guess is as good as anyone’s when it comes to where the grandson of an infamous mob boss goes from here.

All results: