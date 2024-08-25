Canelo’s Unfinished Business: A Rematch with Bivol

Canelo Alvarez is still interested in avenging his loss to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol from 2022. The Mexican star Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’d like to return to 175 to face Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs), and some believe he could face him if it’s for the undisputed light heavyweight championship next.

The Undisputed Dream

It would be ideal for Canelo to finally face Bivol in a rematch if it’s for the undisputed championship at 175 because he would have the opportunity to cement his legacy for all time.

Capturing all four belts at light heavyweight would be a tremendous accomplishment for Canelo and a way for him to get back at David Benavidez at the same time. Benavidez has been hounding him for a fight for the last five years, and his fans have become an annoyance, like a bunch of houseflies.

Bivol, 33, faces IBF, WBC, and WBO champion Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) next on October 12th for the undisputed championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. If Bivol is victorious in that fight, he’ll have three options:

Artur Beterbiev: rematch David Benavidez: WBC mandatory Canelo Alvarez

The money and fame that Bivol can get fighting a rematch with Canelo would be big enough to steer him away from fighting an immediate rematch with Artur Beterbiev or defending against the ‘Mexican Monster’ Benavidez.

“If possible, it’s one more time at 175 in a rematch with Bivol,” said Canelo Alvarez to the Pound 4 Pound YouTube channel, wanting to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight. “I think it’s the only fight that will happen against him.”

Bivol’s Rising Stock

Canelo shouldn’t wait much longer if he wants to return to the 175-lb division to fight Bivol again. Bivol’s popularity will shoot through the roof if he’s victorious against the unbeaten three-belt knockout artist Beterbiev on October 12th.

Even if Canelo is beaten again by Bivol, he won’t take as much flak from fans, given the circumstances of who he’d be facing. Losing to Terence Crawford or David Benavidez would result in a much bigger backlash for Canelo.

“If Bivol has good condition and a good game plan to go in and out, he wins,” said Canelo when asked who wins the Artur Beterbiev vs. Bivol light heavyweight unification fight on October 12th in Riyadh.

“If he [Bivol] goes to the corner or the ropes, it’s going to be hard for him because Beterbiev is a very hard fighter,” said Canelo.

Bivol won’t last long if he’s trapped against the ropes by Beterbiev because he’s not an inside fighter, and he’s already been exposed as being vulnerable to hard punchers. Lyndon Arthur had Bivol hurt in their fight last December in Riyadh when he closed the distance, and nailed him with a big shot on the inside.