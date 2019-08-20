Mayweather And THAT Pacquiao Rematch Video: “I Got Paid $2,200,000 To Make The Video”

He didn’t take on the nickname “Money” for nothing. Floyd Mayweather is still pulling in huge sums of money and he is doing it without risking a thing in the ring. The latest pile of cash Mayweather has raked in is the $2.2 million the 42 year old says he got paid to make a short – as in ten-seconds short – video in which he is supposed to be negotiating a rematch with Manny Pacquiao.





The video surfaced this past Sunday yet, as Floyd has now confirmed via Instagram, it is eight months old, was shot in Saudi Arabia, and it means absolutely zero as far as a May-Pac II taking place. There will never be a rematch, Mayweather has announced flatly.

“There is a video cirulating that I made eight months ago about a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch,” Floyd wrote on his instagram page. “I got paid $2,200,000 to make the video. The truth is, the fight will never happen again. Now, swipe left and look at the money that got wired to me for the video. Now, who’s the smart one? I’m making millions just for 10 second video drops.”

And yesterday, in speaking to Fight Hype, the 50-0 legend again stated how there ain’t gonna be no rematch:





“The video that y’all been seeing is false because I’ve been and went to Saudi Arabia. I went there a long time ago,” he explained. “I talked to them about me fighting there, just different fights, but they wanted me to specifically say Manny Pacquiao. And actually, we didn’t just talk about boxing; we talked about differet events; us bringing different events out there. Basically, that’s an old video. At the end of the day, there’s no talks about me and Manny Pacquiao fighting a rematch. Even if we did fight, all they’re going to do ishave an excuse, just like the first time. But as far as me and Manny Pacquiao, as of right now, it will never be a rematch.”

Why would Mayweather risk losing in a fight when he can pick up easy money elsewhere? If his bank balance did run low, Mayweather could boost it back up with another easy exhibition bout. And in reality, who wants to see a May-Pac II anyway? Sure people would watch it (likely on an illegal stream or after the event), but nobody is actually calling for it; demanding it.

Mayweather is fully the businessman these days, not the fighter. Heck, he stopped being a fighter some time ago.