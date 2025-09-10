Mauricio Sulaiman vs. Two Security Guards: The Real Fight at Canelo-Crawford

Forget Canelo vs Crawford. The bout fans didn’t know they needed is brewing: WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman versus whatever two security guards Dana White posts up at ringside. He’s promised to storm the ring, and now we’ve basically got a co-main event.

“You can have two security guards in that corner trying to take me out, because I will enter that ring,” Sulaiman told Lance Pugmire of BoxingScene.com.

Sulaiman is threatening to storm the ring at Canelo vs Crawford because Dana White and Turki Alalshikh won’t let him hand over the WBC green strap.

“It is in the rules and regulations. It is in the contracts. It is common practice worldwide,” Sulaiman told Pugmire, already sounding like a lawyer on Red Bull. He added, “How can you expect the best fighters in the world to compete for a championship when the rules are not respected and the official representatives – we’re talking the four presidents of the four organizations – are denied. It is completely unbelievable and unacceptable to think the presidents are not permitted to perform their duties.”

Yeah, Mauricio, totally unbelievable. Almost as unbelievable as sanctioning four interim titles in one division, but we won’t split hairs.

“I Sent Him a Letter” — Sulaiman Gets Ghosted by Dana

TKO’s plan is clear: ditch the alphabet titles and roll out their own shiny trinkets. That leaves the WBC boss sidelined. “I have not spoken to Dana White,” Sulaiman admitted. “I sent him a letter a couple months ago and did not get a response.”

Nothing screams authority like bragging about writing a letter like it’s 1954. He went further, telling Pugmire: “They appointed a person to communicate with the WBC and he has not responded to that specific question. I have requested countless times — on the phone and in writing — to confirm the credentials, the seating arrangement and the protocol for the WBC to present the belt to the winner. Without response.”

So to recap: the most powerful sanctioning body in boxing is reduced to chasing down Dana White for a seat chart. Amazing.

“Two Security Guards” — Go Get Your Shine Box, Mauricio

Then came the line straight off a mob movie script: “You can have two security guards in that corner trying to take me out, because I will enter that ring.”

Yeah, okay. Picture Don Mauricio waddling down the aisle like Joe Pesci after three cannolis, pointing at security like, “You think I’m funny? Funny how? Funny like a clown? I amuse you?” Then he tries sliding under the bottom rope — except it looks less Goodfellas and more “uncle at a wedding falling under the buffet table.”

He finally gets in, slaps the green belt on Canelo’s shoulder like it’s an envelope of cash, and Dana White just stares at him like Billy Batts sneering, “Now go home and get your shine box.”

Tale of the Tape: Sulaiman vs Security

Mauricio Sulaiman

Age: 54, but somehow still listed as “Youth Champion” in the WBC archives

54, but somehow still listed as “Youth Champion” in the WBC archives Height: “Whatever number the WBC invents, plus platform shoes and a sanctioning fee”

“Whatever number the WBC invents, plus platform shoes and a sanctioning fee” Reach: Only as far as the next desperate promoter’s check will clear

Only as far as the next desperate promoter’s check will clear Fighting Style: Bureaucratic headlocks, mandatory rematch clauses, and surprise “Franchise” upgrades mid-fight

Bureaucratic headlocks, mandatory rematch clauses, and surprise “Franchise” upgrades mid-fight Strengths: Can invent a new world title between rounds, distract referees with paperwork, wields the WBC Silver-Diamond-Franchise belt like brass knuckles

Can invent a new world title between rounds, distract referees with paperwork, wields the WBC Silver-Diamond-Franchise belt like brass knuckles Weaknesses: Can’t throw a jab without first billing three sanctioning fees, a medical check, and an “Interim” press release

Titles at Stake:

WBC Diamond Interim Silver GoldFranchise Youth Invasion Title

WBC “Silver-Diamond-Super-Franchise” Memorial Belt

The coveted “Shine Box Championship of the World”

Two Security Guards

Age: Mid-30s, actual “made men” of the arena

Mid-30s, actual “made men” of the arena Strengths: Paid in envelopes, specialize in tossing loudmouths like Sulaiman back to the parking lot

Paid in envelopes, specialize in tossing loudmouths like Sulaiman back to the parking lot Weaknesses: Only that they might piss themselves laughing watching Don Mauricio try to squeeze under the bottom rope with a belt in each hand

Prediction: The “Don” waddles forward, waving the green strap like it’s a mob tax. The guards don’t even flinch — they just grin, hook him under the arms, and haul him off like an overstuffed trash bag. No punches, no protest — just another wannabe boss getting tossed from a joint he thought was his turf.