It takes two to tango is an adage often associated with boxing, as both guys need to be willing to fight hard to make a good fight, a great battle. But what if neither guy is willing to tango? This is the dreadful event we had to witness back in May, when Canelo Alvarez won a 12-round decision over a man who was even more reluctant to sling leather than he was, this being the talented but on this night nonbelieving Cuban, William Scull.

The result was one of the most boring, duller than dull, sleep-inducing boxing matches ever, ever seen. Scull, who actually had the nerve to claim victory afterwards, ran all night, while Mexican star Canelo, with his two feet seemingly stuck in mud, slowly walked after him, failing to cut off the ring and throwing a minuscule amount more punches than his “challenger ” threw.

In light of how ghastly that “fight” was, it’s likely not too many fans will be at all interested in watching Scull, who can box, fight ever again. But for those folks who ARE interested in watching the former IBF super middleweight champs next bout, Scull will return to the ring on the 31st in Denmark, when he will take on unbeaten fighter Jacob Bank, 17-0(9).

Who knows what frame of mind Scull, 23-1(9) will be in this time around? Surely, Scull cannot offend his sport with a fight as equally dull as his snoozer with Canelo? For Bank, the fight offers him the chance to beat a name; to stop a fighter so many people were wishing to see the back of, even before the Canelo face had reached its halfway point.

Can Bank beat Scull? Could he even stop him or knock him out? Those fans who paid good, hard-earned money to watch Scull face Canelo will surely be hoping so!

Again, Scull is a talented, even gifted boxer, but if a guy won’t throw punches, then what are we to do, or say? Maybe Scull can and will make amends for the Canelo shocker in his fight with the unbeaten Dane. Here’s hoping.