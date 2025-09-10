Trainer Eddy Reynoso Predicts Canelo KO Over Crawford!

You have to go back quite a way to find the last KO win on Canelo Alvarez’s record – all the way back to November of 2021, in fact. That stoppage win came late on in a good fight and win for Canelo, who was too much for a game Caleb Plant. Since then, over the course of almost four years and over the course of seven fights; one of which was a defeat to Dmitry Bivol, Canelo has come up short as far as being able to take a man down in a bout.

And last time out, in May, Canelo looked pretty bad against an admittedly reluctant William Scull. Canelo looked disinterested, he was unable to cut off the ring, and the Mexican star never came close to putting a dent in Scull (who never came close to winning the fight, despite what he said afterwards, and quite amazingly continues to say to the contrary).

Reynoso: “This Will Be the Best Canelo in 20 Years”

But now, as he heads into his massive fight with fellow pound-for-pounder Terence Crawford, we fans are about to witness “the best Canelo in 20 years,” and we will see the 35 year old score the 40th KO of his long career. This is according to Canelo’s long-time trainer Eddy Reynoso.

Speaking with Ring Magazine during yesterday’s grand arrivals in Las Vegas, Reynoso stated that Crawford will fall, that he will be knocked out on Saturday night.

“He still has it, and on Saturday night we are going to show it by knockout,” Reynoso said, this in defiance regarding the claims some have made of Canelo being a faded, even old fighter. “This is going to be the best Canelo we have seen in his 20-year career. We’re going to show it.”

Legacy, Weight, and the Pressure to Deliver

Some people feel Canelo, 63-2-2(39) will have to show his best stuff if he’s to defeat the determined, skilled and clever Crawford; a man who is motivated by the desire to make boxing history. Canelo, in the opinion of some, needs a good performance or else. But can Canelo really do something no other fighter has ever come close to doing, and that’s take down Crawford? The weight could of course prove to be a major factor, but Crawford, 41-0(31) does look as though he’s put the added weight on the right way. “Bud” looks like a strong 168 pounder right now. Crawford, meanwhile, has warned Canelo’s fans not to be surprised to see their hero getting stopped or knocked out, with Crawford saying a while back he will send Canelo’s fans home “in tears.”

Above all else, after all the hype, fans crave a good, honest, exciting fight. No matter who wins. The sport needs it.

Pick: Canelo will have to make do with yet another decision win, and it will be a close enough fight for Crawford to be left crying robbery.