Interim heavyweight champions Joseph Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) and Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) battle tonight in the 12-round main event in front of a large crowd, likely near 20,000 capacity at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Parker’s WBO interim title will be at stake, while the underdog, Wardley, will have his WBA interim strap on the line. The strap that matters most of the two is the WBO belt, as it comes with the mandatory position to challenge champion Oleksandr Usyk next. Whomever wins the battle tonight will be next for Usyk in 2026.

The more experienced fighter, Parker, is the favorite at -400 odds, while Wardley is the underdog at +300 odds.

Parker-Wardley event times

Tonight’s main card on DAZN PPV starts at 1:30 PM ET / 10:30 AM PT. The Ringwalks are at approximately 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PT.

In the UK, the main card is at 6:30 PM BST, and the Ringwalks are approximately 10:30 PM.

DAZN main card

Joseph Parker vs Fabio Wardley

Ezra Taylor vs Steed Woodall – Light Heavyweight

Juergen Uldedaj vs Rolly Lambert Fogoum – Vacant IBO Cruiserweight Title

Danny Quartermine vs Royston Barney-Smith – Super Featherweight

Mitchell Smith vs Arnie Dawson – Lightweight

Million-Dollar Paydays Await

*Parker’s WBO interim belt and mandatory is the golden ticket at stake for his fight against the 30-year-old Wardley. With that belt, the winner of tonight’s clash is going to make millions fighting Usyk for his undisputed heavyweight championship in 2026. It’ll be generational-type money.

For tonight’s fight, Parker is expected to earn approximately $3 million, possibly $4 million. Wardley’s purse tonight is a career-high $1 million, potentially hitting $2.2 million (£1.8 million).

Preliminary Card Fights

Hassan Ishaq vs. Jake Pollard

Jimmydean Wood vs. Artjom Spatar

Zayn Ahmed vs. Engel Gomez

Tony Curtis vs. Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras

George Crotty vs. Bahadur Karami

Anton Esson vs. Jordan Ellison

DAZN PPV Cost

$59.99 for U.S fans.

£24.99 for UK.

The live updates and results will be shown here at Boxing247. It’s going to be an interesting event.