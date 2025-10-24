WBA interim heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley says he “welcomes” the possibility of Joseph Parker bum-rushing him in the first round on Saturday night. He states that if Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) chooses to fight recklessly, he’ll knock him out within two rounds.

Parker, 33, is still the favorite in this fight, but the boxing public is beginning to realize that he could be on his way to a knockout loss to the younger Wardley.

The fight was initially viewed as a mismatch in favor of WBO interim heavyweight champion Parker, as many American fans weren’t familiar with Wardley. But now that they’ve seen his recent fights, noting his power, hand speed, and combination punching advantage, they understand he’s got a real chance of defeating Parker.

Wardley Dares Parker to Charge Early

“Knowing Andy Lee, how smart he is, how strategic he is with game plans, I think a silly thing for them to do would be to try, and rush me in the first few rounds. Maybe that’s their game plan. I’ll welcome it with open arms. I don’t see how that benefits them,” said Fabio Wardley to Boxing Now, discussing how Joseph Parker and his trainer, Andy Lee, will approach the fight on Saturday.

Parker doesn’t possess the greatest chin. That’s why he changed his fighting style after his 11th-round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in 2022. He realized that he couldn’t brawl the way he’d done earlier in his career.

“Probably in the second round when he tries to run at me and knock me out,” said Wardley about when he thinks he’ll knock out Parker. “Probably the middle point. Once I know the range, know the distance, know the pace, and know the timing. That’s when I think things will start clicking nicely.”

Why Parker Won’t Risk a Shootout

Parker isn’t going to run at Wardley. It would be crazy for him to try. He’s likely to try to nail him with a big counter shot when he’s overextended and vulnerable after throwing. That’s what he did in his first-round knockout of Martin Bakole on February 22, 2025.

It was Parker’s first KO in two years since 2023. He’s become very cautious since his 11th-round knockout loss to Joe Joyce on September 24, 2022, and doesn’t want to take chances like he used to.

Parker-Wardley will meet in a 12-round main event on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the O2 Arena in London. The event will be shown live on DAZN PPV for $59.99 in the U.S and £24.99 in the UK.