Manny Pacquiao Brings Back the Fire: “Thrilla in Manila 2” Set to Rock Araneta Coliseum

Manny Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, in alliance with IBA Pro, just dropped the hammer — Thrilla in Manila 2 is official. The fight goes down October 29, 2025, at the legendary Smart Araneta Coliseum, the same arena where boxing turned into blood and myth. Manila’s already trembling, and this one’s streaming worldwide for anyone who still thinks boxing’s heartbeat hasn’t flatlined.

The announcement at Araneta Mall on October 1 wasn’t some corny nostalgia stunt — it was a warning shot. Pacquiao’s dragging the ghosts of Ali and Frazier back into the light and reminding the sport where real fight history was made. He’s not looking back for comfort; he’s bringing the past forward, gloves on and chin tucked.

Can Lightning Strike Twice in Manila?

Fifty years since Ali-Frazier turned the Philippines into boxing’s heartbeat, Thrilla in Manila 2 is lining up a night stacked with stories, not hype. Headlining is WBC Minimumweight Champion Melvin Jerusalem, repping hometown grit against South Africa’s Siyakholwa Kuse. Add to that Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of Muhammad Ali, stepping through the same ropes where his grandad became a god.

Pacquiao’s words hit straight from the chest:

“The Thrilla in Manila lit a fire in my heart as a kid,” he said. “Bringing Thrilla in Manila 2 here is my way of passing that fire to the next generation.”

Meanwhile, IBA Pro boss Al Siesta called it a “game-changer,” and for once, he’s not wrong. It’s got the smell of something bigger than boxing — a bridge from what was to what’s next.

The Card: Manila’s Fire Meets Global Noise

The lineup’s filthy. Melvin Jerusalem defends his title in what could turn ugly quick — the kind of fight that ends before anyone blinks. Then there’s Nico Ali Walsh vs. Kittisak Klinson, a six-rounder loaded with bloodlines and bad intentions. “Expect fireworks,” Walsh said, and for once, a fighter’s promise might actually deliver.

Former two-division champ Marlon “The Nightmare” Tapales (38-4, 20 KOs) fights Venezuela’s Fernando Toro in a proper 10-round scrap — think sweat, body shots, and bruised ribs.



Carl Jammes “Wonder Boy” Martin defends his spotless 23-0 record against Aran Dipaen, who’s not flying in to lose.



Eumir Marcial, fresh off Olympic fame, returns to swing leather again — and when he hits, it sounds like a hammer hitting a wall.

IBA Pro’s backing means structure, numbers, and a fresh broadcast edge. Partnering with Pacquiao’s Blow by Blow brand gives it that local grit. Global polish meets Philippine chaos — perfect recipe for fight night gold.

Thrilla in Manila 2 Fight Card – October 29, 2025 (Smart Araneta Coliseum)