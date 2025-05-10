Dana White Will Promote Canelo Vs. Crawford, And He “Hates It”

It may or may not prove to be this year’s Fight of the 12 months, but there is a great chance this September’s fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will be THE event of the boxing calendar. The fight – one that will see natural welterweight Crawford move up to the super middleweight division to tackle Canelo – will be promoted by UFC giant Dana White and, as he said in a recent interview clip that was posted on social media, White is determined to make the whole Sept. 12 show “an incredible experience.”

The fight will go down inside the cavernous Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, capacity 72,000. And White says he “hates” big stadiums as far as fight venues go. White says he will use this hate to drive him on to give the paying fans that aforementioned “incredible experience.”

“I hate it. I hate it. So, because I hate it so much, you know I’m gonna have to try to figure out how to make it an incredible experience inside Allegiant,” White said.

So, we fans have a potentially great, and fascinating, fight to look forward to here…….and a great experience overall. A stellar undercard would of course be most welcome, as is the case when we go into any big fight night. But that aside, maybe Dana is planning something else; maybe a hybrid night, with boxing and MMA bouts taking place. Who knows?

But White admits he is under pressure to deliver here, and he has always delivered so as far as his UFC shows go, and will continue to go.

As far as who wins when Canelo, 63-2-2, and Crawford, 41-0, get it on, fans, experts, and fellow fighters have gone through a shift of sorts, this after how bad Canelo looked in his last (duller than dull) fight with William Scull. Sure, Scull stank the place out, but Canelo seemed to have next to no idea as far as how to cut off the ring on a runner. Now, people are thinking that, if “Bud” can box, move, AND punch (the way Scull didn’t), he could befuddle a slowed-down Canelo for the points win.

We will find out in September. And Dana White says we will get a great show in doing so.